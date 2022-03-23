Who will win the Oscars? There's plenty of 'Power' in the nominations

Awards season has gone on so long, films that weren’t even released in 2021 might have a shot at Best Picture.

During the last three months, “The Power of the Dog” has ridden such a wave of ups and downs you’d think it was herding season. (Note to Sam Elliott: Thanks for waiting to weigh in.)

So, who’s going to win at the truncated Oscars show? Surprisingly, there’s no “Nomadland” that seems likely to dominate. Sure, “CODA” has momentum thanks to its Screen Actors Guild awards, but those don’t always predict a win.

“Belfast” is billing itself as the film with heart and “West Side Story” is tossing around words that usually just stick to new movies, not remakes. With 10 titles in the hunt, it’s easier to say what won’t win. Of the 10, don’t expect Best Picture for “Don’t Look Up,” “Nightmare Alley,” “Dune,” “Drive My Car” or “Licorice Pizza.” That leaves “Power of the Dog,” “CODA,” “Belfast,” “West Side Story” and “King Richard.”

Who wins? More to come. First: the other categories.

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

This is the year’s rare “slam dunk.” Ariana DeBose, the new age Anita in “West Side Story,” has won all the early awards and shouldn’t be denied here. If there’s a spoiler, it’s Kirsten Dunst, “The Power of the Dog,” who has been viewed as someone overlooked for far too long. Still, Oscar loves a star-making turn.

WINNER: Ariana DeBose, “West Side Story”

SPOILER: Kirsten Dunst, “The Power of the Dog”

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Kodi Smit-McPhee delivered the essential performance of “The Power of the Dog” and really sold the film’s ending. But other “surprise” performances (think: Jaye Davidson in “The Crying Game”) were in this category and didn’t win, leaving room for a sentimental favorite. That’s where Troy Kotsur comes in as the father in “CODA.” Benefiting from the film’s gradual rise, Kotsur has emerged as the front runner – he’s a deaf actor who is garnering attention later in life. But – and here’s where Oscar isn’t always predictable – Paul Raci was nominated last year for his “life-changing” role in “Sound of Metal” and he didn’t win. Likewise, Sam Elliott (who has trashed “Power of the Dog”) in “A Star is Born.” So, who gets it?

As touching as Kotsur is, Smit-McPhee is the secret to his film. We give him the edge.

WINNER: Kodi Smit-McPhee, “The Power of the Dog”

SPOILER: Troy Kotsur, “CODA”

BEST ACTOR

Denzel Washington (“The Tragedy of Macbeth”) is an easy entrant in this category. But he, like Javier Bardem (“Being the Ricardos”) is already a winner, which makes this a race for Will Smith, Benedict Cumberbatch and Andrew Garfield. Insiders say Smith (“King Richard”) has been due for years and should win this time out. But there’s that eerie “Power of the Dog” performance from Cumberbatch and Garfield’s musical turn in “Tick, tick…BOOM!” If Smith doesn’t win (and why shouldn’t he?) one of the Brits will.

WHO WILL WIN: Will Smith, “King Richard”

SPOILER: Benedict Cumberbatch, “The Power of the Dog”

BEST ACTRESS

This is the most difficult category to predict. No one has really had an edge since Kristen Stewart (“Spencer”) was first dubbed the one to beat. Her fortunes waned, however, and since then each of the five has had a shot at the spotlight. Stewart was the best of the bunch. But Jessica Chastain (“The Eyes of Tammy Faye”) took a big leap when she won the Screen Actors Guild award. That said there’s momentum behind her and could push her over the edge. A last-minute push for Penelope Cruz (“Parallel Mothers”) says she could be a surprise winner. We’re not so sure.

WHO WILL WIN: Jessica Chastain, “The Eyes of Tammy Faye”

SPOILER: Kristen Stewart, “Spencer”

BEST PICTURE

When you drill down from 10 to five and then five to two, it’s “Power of the Dog” vs. “CODA.” Oscar voters, though, have been burned when they’ve gone with “feel-good” choices (and “Belfast” could easily win that vote), so it’s likely they’ll go with artistry and pick “Power of the Dog.”

WHO WILL WIN: “The Power of the Dog”

SPOILER: “CODA”

Other categories: Jane Campion (“Power of the Dog”) looks like Best Director (unless there’s a big rumble); “Dune” should get several technical awards; Billie Eilish (“No Time to Die”) seems the safest choice for Best Song and “Encanto” has a firm grip on Best Animated Film. “Drive My Car” will steer to victory as Best International Film.

The Academy Awards will be handed out March 27 on ABC.

