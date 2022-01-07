Will last year's Oscar winners be in this year's hunt?

How well are last year’s Oscar winners doing? Could they be in the hunt again this year?

If your name is Frances McDormand, yes. In addition to playing a supporting role in “The French Dispatch,” she’s Lady Macbeth in “The Tragedy of Macbeth” (and a producer of that film). The latter is likely to get some attention and could bring her back to the big night. “Nomadland” won her two trophies – Best Actress and Best Picture.

Anthony Hopkins, who didn’t attend the ceremony but won Best Actor for “The Father,” never seems at a loss for work. According to IMDB, the website that lists film credits, he has three films that were slated for release in 2021 and two in the hopper for 2022. One of those – “The Son” – is part of a trilogy with “The Father,” the film that won Hopkins his latest statuette. Quite likely, he won’t be nominated this year.

Yuh-Jung Youn, the Best Supporting Actress winner who was thrilled to meet Brad Pitt when he handed her the Oscar, had two films this year, but neither is getting the attention “Minari” did. She is still a force in the Korean film industry. But American producers haven’t scrambled to find roles for her.

Daniel Kaluuya, the Best Supporting Actor winner for “Judas and the Black Messiah,” has three films in varying forms of completion. None is eligible for this year’s competition. “Nope” reunites him with his “Get Out” director Jordan Peele; “Blak Panther: Wakanda Forever” brings him back to the screen as W’Kabi; and “The Upper World” drops him in a futuristic situation and gives him a very special ability.

Chloe Zhao, who won Best Director for “Nomadland,” followed that up with this year’s much-awaited “Eternals,” a Marvel offering that didn’t received the raves many expected. She, likely, won’t be in the mix, either.

Of the 2021 nominees, the most likely to appear on the 2022 list is Olivia Colman, who has been mentioned in end-of-the-year lists for “The Lost Daughter,” a Maggie Gyllenhaal film. She was nominated last year for “The Father.”

