In this episode, Streamed & Screened hosts Bruce Miller and Terry Lipshetz discussed a variety of topics tied to the Super Bowl, including Rihanna's performance, the touching moment between the Kelce brothers and their mother, Patrick Mahomes' trip to Disney Land, the New York Mets' million dollar ad and Super Bowl commercials tied to summer blockbusters:

"Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny"

"AIR: Courting a Legend"

"The Flash"

"Ant-Man and The Wasp"

"Fast X"

We then discussed the new show "Hello Tomorrow" coming to Apple TV+ this week, Oscar contenders, the second half of "Alaska Daily" coming soon and "National Treasure: Edge of History."

About the show

Streamed & Screened is a podcast about movies and TV hosted by Bruce Miller, a longtime entertainment reporter who is now the editor of the Sioux City Journal in Iowa and Terry Lipshetz, a senior producer for Lee Enterprises based in Madison, Wisconsin.

