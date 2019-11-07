A solo shot: Brian Allred gets spotlight in Sioux City Symphony showcase

Then? It was a matter of rehearsing for months by himself or with the recording.

For fans of the Sioux City Symphony Orchestra, it’s a great chance to see an individual musician step forward and show just how deep the organization’s bench strength is.

A professor at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire, Allred has been with the Sioux City group since 2016. His husband, Alastair Wright, had played saxophone with the orchestra the season before auditions for a principal flutist and clued him in.

“I was studying at the University of Kansas and living in Kansas City and didn’t actually think I’d take any auditions.” The work, however, proved too intriguing. Allred auditioned for the job, got it and now finds himself traveling regularly from Wisconsin to Sioux City to rehearse and perform.

“It’s a bit of a trek,” he says with a laugh. “But I’ve been fortunate in that the various jobs I do in Eau Claire are flexible. If I disappear for the better part of a week, they’re understanding.”

Weather, yes, has played a role in his Sioux City life. “I did get stuck one night last season when they shut down highways.”

