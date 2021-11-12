Acclaimed musician to debut Horn Concerto at Sioux City Symphony concert

SIOUX CITY -- A new Horn Concerto by award-winning composer Kati Agocs will have its world premiere with the Sioux City Symphony Orchestra at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Orpheum Theatre, 528 Pierce St.

But Agocs, who is also a faculty member of the prestigious New England Conservatory of Music, said she will feel a bit nervous in the moments before the performance.

"A world premiere can only happen once," she explained.

As soon as Agocs hears the concerto being performed by James Sommerville, the legendary horn soloist with the Boston Symphony Orchestra, she'll know the piece will be in good hands.

In addition to Agocs' Horn Concerto, the Sioux City Symphony Orchestra will also include the sensual dance music of Mexican composer Arturo Maquez as well as a performance of Tchaikovsky's Sixth Symphony -- The Pathetique.

"Nothing can beat hearing live music at a great concert hall," Agocs said.

If truth be told, it was something she hadn't experienced for a while, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The word just stopped," Agocs said.

Indeed, the Horn Concerto had been a work-in-progress for quite some time, due to the pandemic.

Agocs wrote the Horn concerto specifically for Sommerville, who was also a fellow New England Music Conservatory member.

"When a composer write music especially for you, the piece will land as a completed piece," Sommerville explained. "Instead, Kati wanted the Horn Concerto to be something of a collaboration."

That's because, as Agocs noted, she loves the sound of the horn, which she described as the "chameleon" of the orchestra.

"The Horn Concerto was challenging to write," she said.

Agocs also said the Horn Concerto is accessible for audiences while pushing the envelope for musicians.

Sommerville agrees.

"I felt like an athlete in training while learning to play the Horn Concerto," he suggested with a chuckle. "When Kati asked if I'd be able to play a certain section, I said I will eventually."

"The way I look at it, athletes like Simone Biles have to mentally and physically prepare to get in the zone," Sommerville added. "I do, too."

When performing the Horn Concerto at Sioux City's Orpheum Theatre, Sommerville said he will look forward to the energy and feedback from a live audience.

"That is what I missed the most during the pandemic," he said.

