Ahead of Omaha concert, Jon Bon Jovi talks new album, making a difference and performing

Jon Bon Jovi is happy about coming to Omaha.

The famed singer-songwriter and philanthropist — along with his band — will open his 2022 tour at the CHI Health Center on Friday night.

“It’s been a long time since I have interacted with a crowd that large, so, you know, I’m grateful for the opportunity,” he told The World-Herald.

Inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and winner of American Music, Billboard Music, CMT, MTV and Grammy Awards, Bon Jovi has had numerous hits, including “Runaway,” “Livin’ on a Prayer,” “Bad Medicine” and “It’s My Life.”

Friday night’s show will feature a mix of fan favorites and past hits, as well as songs from the group’s latest album, “2020.” Bon Jovi calls his most recent work a “topical” record with songs that address some of the social issues that affected the country over the past few years.

Originally set for release in May 2020, the record was started in 2019, Bon Jovi said. The album originally was called “2020” because of the news-heavy election year, he said, but also in reference to clarity (20-20 vision). When the COVID-19 pandemic began in 2020, plans for the album’s release and tour changed.

“The record was held and the tour was canceled, and I pulled the record back, which is a unique position to be in,” Bon Jovi said. “I was able to look under the hood … take some of the songs off the record. Look at some of the lyrical content and tweak it to be more fitting of a topical record.”

Amid those revisions was the song “Do What You Can,” which was born from a photo of Bon Jovi working in his restaurant’s kitchen during the early days of the pandemic. The New Jersey-based restaurant, JBJ Soul Kitchen, is a nonprofit community restaurant run by the Jon Bon Jovi Soul Foundation. There are no prices on the restaurant’s menus. Customers can make donations, and volunteer opportunities also are available. During the pandemic, the foundation also created a food bank and provided food to seven pantries.

“After they showed me the picture, considering the days of the week and the hours that the kitchen would be open, I blurted out, ‘If you can’t do what you do,’ i.e. singing, ‘Do what you can,’ ” Bon Jovi said. “And I sat down and went, ‘Wait a minute, that’s a song title,’ so I wrote the song.”

Writing from his home studio, he also added “American Reckoning” to the album. The song reflects on the death of George Floyd and its aftermath.

Bon Jovi said he is “obviously very proud” of “2020” but struggled with it as the COVID pandemic brought the music industry to a virtual standstill.

“Unlike any of my 17 albums, this is the one I feel like I put it into a black hole,” he said. “I couldn’t go promote it, I couldn’t perform it. I have yet to play it in front of a large crowd. It’s foreign. It’s a tough record.

“But I love the album and, of course, we’ll perform some of the songs on opening night there.”

The concert will begin at 8 p.m. Tickets are available at ticketmaster.com. Bon Jovi said the band is “very eager” to take the stage.

“You see me smiling … a lot. I’ll be happy to be there.”

