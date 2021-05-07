Alanis Morissette gets animated after Broadway opening of 'Jagged Little Pill'

SIOUX CITY -- Four years ago, when social distancing wasn’t in our vocabulary and outdoor concerts filled summer calendars, a newly blonde Alanis Morissette played Battery Park.

She performed plenty of her hits, worked the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino stage and hinted at what was about to come: a stage version of “Jagged Little Pill.”

The show opened on Broadway Dec. 5, 2019, got great reviews and, like other live shows, closed the following March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Since then, the production won a Grammy for best musical theater album and was nominated for 15 Tony Awards.

And what about Morissette? What has the last year been like for her?

“Abject trauma,” she says during a Zoom interview. “If I’m being really honest, it’s been really, really challenging in so many ways. It’s been a huge social, relational, spiritual, cultural, economic political fart storm over the last while, but there are so many silver linings.”

Among them: “The Great North,” an animated Fox series in which Morissette plays – who else? – Alanis Morissette, a 16-year-old girl’s imaginary friend who only appears in the Aurora Borealis.