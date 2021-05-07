Alanis Morissette gets animated after Broadway opening of 'Jagged Little Pill'

SIOUX CITY -- Four years ago, when social distancing wasn’t in our vocabulary and outdoor concerts filled summer calendars, a newly blonde Alanis Morissette played Battery Park.
She performed plenty of her hits, worked the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino stage and hinted at what was about to come: a stage version of “Jagged Little Pill.”
The show opened on Broadway Dec. 5, 2019, got great reviews and, like other live shows, closed the following March due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Since then, the production won a Grammy for best musical theater album and was nominated for 15 Tony Awards.
And what about Morissette? What has the last year been like for her?
“Abject trauma,” she says during a Zoom interview. “If I’m being really honest, it’s been really, really challenging in so many ways. It’s been a huge social, relational, spiritual, cultural, economic political fart storm over the last while, but there are so many silver linings.”
Among them: “The Great North,” an animated Fox series in which Morissette plays – who else? – Alanis Morissette, a 16-year-old girl’s imaginary friend who only appears in the Aurora Borealis.
Producers called the Grammy winner with the idea and she was immediately taken with it. “Once I stepped in with the yes, then it just went to a whole other level of being happy to be part of something,” she says. “I didn’t know at first whether it was going to be a quick cameo or whether it was going to be an invitation to the circus.”
In the comedy, a single father is raising four children in Lone Moose, Alaska. Because he feels he was abandoned by his ex-wife Kathleen, Beef Tobin (voiced by Nick Offerman) often has difficulty expressing his feelings. That prompts daughter Judy (voiced by Jenny Slate) to look to Alanis for guidance.
Executive producer Lizzie Molyneaux-Logelin says she and her sister Wendy Molyneaux wrote the Alanis part hoping she would do it and “luckily, it worked out.”
Jokes Morissette: “Fiona Apple was before me.”
Since then, Morissette has gotten to sing on the show with co-star Megan Mullally and flex her artistic muscles in a different way.
“In the past, it’s been cycles of writing a record, touring it, losing one’s mind, re-collecting one’s self and then writing again and starting the whole cycle over,” Morissette says. A pandemic lockdown enabled her to try things she hasn’t been able to do.
“I love doing voiceover,” she says. “I have a secret, secret obsession with animated series and the kind of humor and the kind of collective experience of everyone collaborating.”
While working on Broadway’s “Jagged Little Pill,” she discovered she wanted to continue the groupthink. “Can I write alone? Yeah. It’s just way less fun than doing things in a group like this.”
What impressed Morissette was the smart way producers led “The Great North.” “I was really moved (by their) style because there was no dictatorialism. There was no over-managing, over-attempting to control anything. It was a real trust. And it’s a testament to everyone who is portraying roles in this show.” (Among them: Le Mars, Iowa, native Paul Rust, who voices Ham, Judy’s brother.)
When Morissette, now the mother of three, started in the business, artistic freedom wasn’t necessarily a key ingredient.
“I started really young,” the native Canadian says. “I had a record company when I was 10 because, in those days, they weren’t signing artists at a really young chronological age. They’d wait until they were at least 15. I became obsessed with the idea of being able to just continuously write and tour, travel the planet.”
The idea that she’d have a low-key life changed drastically when she released “Jagged Little Pill” in 1995. The album became a huge hit, won four Grammys (including Album of the Year) and prompted talk of a stage show. After releasing a string of other albums, she decided to tackle it.
With Oscar winner Diablo Cody, Morissette crafted the songs into a story about a family, its problems and its changes.
Morissette tried some of the new arrangements at her Battery Park concert, then helped hone the show when it opened in Cambridge, Massachusetts, in 2018.
“It’s been fortuitous for me to be able to stand by these songs and have them imbued with a modernity,” Morissette says. “The value system when I wrote these songs at 19…has remained pretty consistent. There’s no inner conflict with the lyrics. There was only one lyric in a song called ‘Not the Doctor,’ where I had to update it. Now that I’ve been married 10 years (to fellow artist Mario Treadway), I realize you actually do want to participate in the healing of your partner instead of just shooing them away.”
While shaping the latest iteration of “Jagged Little Pill,” Morissette realized she could stand by the show’s lyrics. “It’s been a real honor to celebrate it, even though 2020 wound up looking completely different than what we anticipated.”
Now, as Broadway readies to reopen, “Jagged Little Pill” will have a second life on stage, one colored, perhaps, by the events of the last year. And, when the Tony Awards are presented, Morissette could have another notch to add to her jagged little belt: Tony winner.