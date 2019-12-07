You are the owner of this article.
All America Band of Sioux City to perform holiday favorites
SIOUX CITY -- The All America Band of Sioux City, in conjunction with the Morningside College School of Visual and Performing Arts, will be presenting a concert consisting of holiday favorites. 

"Tis the Season!" will take place at 2:30 p.m. Sunday at Morningside College's Eppley Auditorium, 3625 Garretson Ave.

Under the direction of Shane Macklin, director of bands for Morningside College, the All America Band was founded in 1990 by the late Mike Hogan.

The band consists of musicians who regularly perform concerts in which proceeds go to local charities and nonprofit organizations.

Admission to "Tis the Season!" is $10 for adults. Children will get in for free.

The Morningside College School of Visual and Performing Arts provides immersive experiences for Morningside students and the Siouxland community to experience the power of music and fine arts. All Morningside students, regardless of major, have the opportunity to audition and perform in ensembles and productions. 

