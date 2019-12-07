All America Band of Sioux City to perform holiday favorites

SIOUX CITY -- The All America Band of Sioux City, in conjunction with the Morningside College School of Visual and Performing Arts, will be presenting a concert consisting of holiday favorites.

"Tis the Season!" will take place at 2:30 p.m. Sunday at Morningside College's Eppley Auditorium, 3625 Garretson Ave.

Under the direction of Shane Macklin, director of bands for Morningside College, the All America Band was founded in 1990 by the late Mike Hogan.

The band consists of musicians who regularly perform concerts in which proceeds go to local charities and nonprofit organizations.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Admission to "Tis the Season!" is $10 for adults. Children will get in for free.

The Morningside College School of Visual and Performing Arts provides immersive experiences for Morningside students and the Siouxland community to experience the power of music and fine arts. All Morningside students, regardless of major, have the opportunity to audition and perform in ensembles and productions.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Breaking News delivered directly to you. Sign up now for our Breaking News email! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.