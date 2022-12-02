 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
All-America Concert Band will present a holiday concert

The Siouxland All America Concert Band performs in a file photo.

 JIM LEE

SIOUX CITY -- The Morningside University School of Visual and Performing Arts will present the All-America Concert Band in a holiday show, "Sounds of the Season," at 3 p.m. Dec. 11 in Eppley Auditorium, 3625 Garretson Ave.

Dr. Martin Gaines, Morningside's instrumental activities director is the conductor of the All-America Concert Band, This free concert will feature holiday music like "The Sweet Sounds of Snowfall," "Still, Still, Still," "Christmas Through the Looking Glass" and "A Touch of Christmas Suite No. 1."

"This concert is sure to bring a holiday smile to the faces of Siouxlanders of all ages," Gaines said.

