'American Idol' winner Maddie Poppe sets holiday concert in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY -- Maddie Poppe, winner of the 2018 "American Idol' music contest, is making several appearances in her home state of Iowa for a holiday tour and will have a concert in Sioux City on Dec. 17.

In addition, Poppe will have another holiday concert in Siouxland on Dec. 15, at the Arnolds Park Roof Garden, in Arnolds Park.

Poppe has a new EP, "Christmas From Home," which features interpretations of such classics as “I’ll Be Home For Christmas,” “Sleigh Ride” and “Jingle Bell Rock." She will also play her original songs.

Tickets for the socially distanced Orpheum show will go on sale to the general public on Nov. 18. Tickets are available online at OrpheumLive.com, by calling 712-279-4850, or by visiting the Primebank Box Office at the Tyson Events Center.

Poppe, 22, is a native of Clarksville, Iowa, and was the Season 16 winner of "American Idol." She plays guitar, ukulele and piano, and released her debut album, “Songs from the Basement,” in 2016.