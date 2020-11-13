 Skip to main content
'American Idol' winner Maddie Poppe sets holiday concert in Sioux City
maddie poppe
Provided

SIOUX CITY -- Maddie Poppe, winner of the 2018 "American Idol' music contest, is making several appearances in her home state of Iowa for a holiday tour and will have a concert in Sioux City on Dec. 17.

In addition, Poppe will have another holiday concert in Siouxland on Dec. 15, at the Arnolds Park Roof Garden, in Arnolds Park.

Poppe has a new EP, "Christmas From Home," which features interpretations of such classics as “I’ll Be Home For Christmas,” “Sleigh Ride” and “Jingle Bell Rock." She will also play her original songs.

Tickets for the socially distanced Orpheum show will go on sale to the general public on Nov. 18. Tickets are available online at OrpheumLive.com, by calling 712-279-4850, or by visiting the Primebank Box Office at the Tyson Events Center.

Poppe, 22, is a native of Clarksville, Iowa, and was the Season 16 winner of "American Idol." She plays guitar, ukulele and piano, and released her debut album, “Songs from the Basement,” in 2016.

Since her "Idol" victory, Poppe has been on such shows as "Jimmy Kimmel Live" and "Live! With Kelly & Ryan," and performed at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles and CMA Fest in Nashville.

Poppe’s sophomore album "Whirlwind" reached No. 2 on the iTunes Pop chart and her single “Made You Miss” reached No.19 on the Hot Adult Contemporary Radio chart.

