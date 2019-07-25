What is this, Saturday in the Park? Not necessarily, but the Red Dirt Country Fest will have some definite similarities.
Slated Saturday at Battery Park, the six-act concert will require a bit of preparation and a whole lot of perseverance, particularly if you’re not sitting in one of the areas that have chairs. To help you make it through the night, be sure you hydrate, wear sunscreen (and a hat), take breaks out of the sun and do a bit of research before you decide when you need to take a break.
Doors open at 4 p.m., then Ben Grillet and the Black Bloods take the stage and start the entertainment.
A local musician, Grillet has been playing around the Midwest (and beyond) for the better part of two decades. Now with the Black Bloods, he’s mining the kind of sound that should set the tone for what’s to follow.
Look for Parker McCollum to follow shortly thereafter. Based in Austin, the 27-year-old grew up on the sounds of Willie Nelson, Buck Owens and Porter Wagoner. Their music gave way to Texas country, followed by crossover rock. Today, he blends all that together into his own sound, featured on his first release, “The Limestone Kid.” He followed it with “Probably Wrong,” an EP released in 2017. He now has his own music company.
Continue reading
your article
with a digital subscription.
Shooter Jennings has the bloodline that someone like McCollum might have longed for. The son of Waylon Jennings and Jessi Colter, he has been a force in the business since “4th of July,” his debut single in 2005. Since then, he has had a handful of albums on the charts, including his latest, “Shooter.” “Rowdy country music was embedded in my life from the time I was born,” he wrote on his Facebook page. “I’ll never stray too far it before I sling right back around.”
Musician Brett Young performs while opening for Musician Brandon Ratcliff performs while opening for Musician Kelsea Ballerini performs in concert at the Tyson Events Center Saturday, May 4, 2019, as part of her "Miss Me More" tour in support of her Grammy-nominated album, "Unapologetically."
Musician Brandon Ratcliff performs while opening for Kelsea Ballerini in concert at the Tyson Events Center Saturday, May 4, 2019. Ballerini was performing in Sioux City as part of her "Miss Me More" tour in support of her Grammy-nominated album, "Unapologetically."
Musician Brandon Ratcliff performs while opening for Kelsea Ballerini in concert at the Tyson Events Center Saturday, May 4, 2019. Ballerini was performing in Sioux City as part of her "Miss Me More" tour in support of her Grammy-nominated album, "Unapologetically."
Musician Brandon Ratcliff performs while opening for Kelsea Ballerini in concert at the Tyson Events Center Saturday, May 4, 2019. Ballerini was performing in Sioux City as part of her "Miss Me More" tour in support of her Grammy-nominated album, "Unapologetically."
Musician Brett Young walks off stage after telling the crowd his voice is not right and he is unable to open for Kelsea Ballerini in concert at the Tyson Events Center Saturday, May 4, 2019. Ballerini was performing in Sioux City as part of her "Miss Me More" tour in support of her Grammy-nominated album, "Unapologetically."
Musician Brett Young walks off stage after telling the crowd his voice is not right and he is unable to open for Kelsea Ballerini in concert at the Tyson Events Center Saturday, May 4, 2019. Ballerini was performing in Sioux City as part of her "Miss Me More" tour in support of her Grammy-nominated album, "Unapologetically."
Expect a mix of new and old cuts ... and a bit of the old-school vibe that made dad a legend. Jennings is the bill’s third performer.
Casey Donahew was turned on to the music of Garth Brooks and others growing up. Then, when he attended Texas A&M, he picked up a guitar and started writing songs. Now, the Texas native is finding his own Brooks path through the business. A clue to what you might be getting: His songs include “All Night Party.” This week, he is expected to release “One Light Town,” a project that includes 15 new songs, including the title cut. Donahew is slated to appear before 7 p.m.
He’ll be followed by the Randy Rogers Band, which has been together for more than 17 years. Also from Texas, Randy and the guys have been touring with “Hellbent,” their latest album. “We’re not hinged on whether our next single will be a No. 1,” Rogers said. “When we play our shows, people expect to have a great night and go home satisfied.”
Brad Paisley shouldn’t wait so long between visits to Sioux City.
Closing out the night: Cody Jinks, who started out in a thrash metal band in Fort Worth but changed his tune around 2005. Since then, he has released several albums and hit the Top 5 with his latest, “Lifers.” Among the singles: “Must Be the Whiskey” and “Somewhere Between I Love You and I’m Leavin’.”
Tickets for the Red Dirt Country Fest are available at the Rock Shop at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Sioux City.
Silvia Flores of Sioux City picks up the umbrella with her son Lee Flores, 11, during Saturday in the Park at Grandview Park in Sioux City, Iowa on Saturday, July 6, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Spectators, including Sioux City residents Amy MacFarlane, Walt Eastman, and Jessie Florke, listen to George Thorogood and the Destroyers during Saturday in the Park at Grandview Park in Sioux City, Iowa on Saturday, July 6, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan