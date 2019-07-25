{{featured_button_text}}

More than five hours of music.

Temperatures in the high 80s.

Lots of people.

What is this, Saturday in the Park? Not necessarily, but the Red Dirt Country Fest will have some definite similarities.

Slated Saturday at Battery Park, the six-act concert will require a bit of preparation and a whole lot of perseverance, particularly if you’re not sitting in one of the areas that have chairs. To help you make it through the night, be sure you hydrate, wear sunscreen (and a hat), take breaks out of the sun and do a bit of research before you decide when you need to take a break.

Doors open at 4 p.m., then Ben Grillet and the Black Bloods take the stage and start the entertainment.

A local musician, Grillet has been playing around the Midwest (and beyond) for the better part of two decades. Now with the Black Bloods, he’s mining the kind of sound that should set the tone for what’s to follow.

Look for Parker McCollum to follow shortly thereafter. Based in Austin, the 27-year-old grew up on the sounds of Willie Nelson, Buck Owens and Porter Wagoner. Their music gave way to Texas country, followed by crossover rock. Today, he blends all that together into his own sound, featured on his first release, “The Limestone Kid.” He followed it with “Probably Wrong,” an EP released in 2017. He now has his own music company.

Shooter Jennings has the bloodline that someone like McCollum might have longed for. The son of Waylon Jennings and Jessi Colter, he has been a force in the business since “4th of July,” his debut single in 2005. Since then, he has had a handful of albums on the charts, including his latest, “Shooter.” “Rowdy country music was embedded in my life from the time I was born,” he wrote on his Facebook page. “I’ll never stray too far it before I sling right back around.”

Expect a mix of new and old cuts ... and a bit of the old-school vibe that made dad a legend. Jennings is the bill’s third performer.

Casey Donahew was turned on to the music of Garth Brooks and others growing up. Then, when he attended Texas A&M, he picked up a guitar and started writing songs. Now, the Texas native is finding his own Brooks path through the business. A clue to what you might be getting: His songs include “All Night Party.” This week, he is expected to release “One Light Town,” a project that includes 15 new songs, including the title cut. Donahew is slated to appear before 7 p.m.

He’ll be followed by the Randy Rogers Band, which has been together for more than 17 years. Also from Texas, Randy and the guys have been touring with “Hellbent,” their latest album. “We’re not hinged on whether our next single will be a No. 1,” Rogers said. “When we play our shows, people expect to have a great night and go home satisfied.”

Closing out the night: Cody Jinks, who started out in a thrash metal band in Fort Worth but changed his tune around 2005. Since then, he has released several albums and hit the Top 5 with his latest, “Lifers.” Among the singles: “Must Be the Whiskey” and “Somewhere Between I Love You and I’m Leavin’.”

Tickets for the Red Dirt Country Fest are available at the Rock Shop at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Sioux City.

