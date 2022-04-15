Art Pahl-Peter Boe Accordion Festival makes its return to Plymouth County Historical Museum

LE MARS -- Call it a comeback.

After two years of being shuttered because of the pandemic, the Art Pahl-Peter Boe Accordion Festival is returning to the Plymouth County Historical Museum's "Old Central" Gym on Sunday, April 24 at 2 p.m.

According to a press release from the Historical Museum, the show, which started in 2003, not long before the death of area musician Art Pahl, will feature nine players this year. It then goes on to say that South Sioux City resident Burt Heithold is serving as master of ceremonies while Terry Durr, of Le Mars, is offering a "free dance" at the end of the accordion jam.

Also featured at the event will be accordionists: Ruth and Wade Bruggeman of Charter Oak, Carla Drost of Sheldon, Mary Mayer of Sioux Falls, S.D., Preston Moerman of Sioux Center, Barb Rikansrud of Canton, S.D. and Nancy Sharon of Fairview, S.D.

It doesn't cost anything to get into the event although the release does mention "freewill donations are always appreciated to keep the museum going."

Jared McNett is an online editor and reporter for the Sioux City Journal. You can reach him at 712-293-4234 and follow him on Twitter @TwoHeadedBoy98.

