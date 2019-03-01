When all the music in a genre starts to sound alike, there’s trouble, says John Osborne, one-half of the award-winning Brothers Osborne.
What’s needed is authenticity – “people willing to push the boundaries and not conform to the norms of what they think they’re supposed to sound like in 2019.”
Those “authentic” performers are the ones who move the needle and effect change.
The Maryland natives watched as trends came and went. They saw singers try to fit in uncomfortable molds. And they heard friends tell horror stories about record labels trying to change them. Routinely, they resisted.
“My brother and I were very stubborn,” Osborne says. “We wouldn’t change for anybody. When it comes to our art, our being, we’re not going to change that. Your art and your soul are synonymous.”
Luckily, their label never tried to make the two the next butt shakers in the business. They let them be themselves. As a result? The brothers have won countless awards for their first releases. Since 2016, they’ve been country’s reigning vocal duo. Every year since their debut, they’ve been nominated for Grammys.
Osborne’s belief: “Every person nominated for a Grammy in the country music category is very authentic. It’s very hard to find a place in country radio where we do fit but, most of the time, we’ve gotten this far just being ourselves.”
John and T.J. Osborne were destined to be together, the former says. “Ask our mom. She had the idea the second my brother popped into this world. But it wasn’t always like that. We played together in high school, did a lot of covers and originals and played in bars. When I moved to Nashville, I joined another band and T.J. tried his own thing.”
Individually, they didn’t have the same traction they enjoyed when they played together. “We were just delaying the inevitable,” Osborne says. “People would say, ‘There’s something special there,’ but we didn’t notice it.”
What both learned was the value of persistence.
“Nashville is a 10-year town,” Osborne says. “For me, personally, it was a 12-year town. The idea that someone could blow up overnight doesn’t happen that often. You’ve got to stick with it, try really hard and better yourself.”
When the two look at music that endures, they see songs by Tom Petty or Bob Dylan – “guys who can write great songs, deep songs, that everybody loves. It’s authenticity.
“Some of the guys who are ass shakers, it’s who they are. But then you find ones who follow that trend and what you sense is they crave authenticity, what’s in their hearts.”
Those “flavors of the month” attract crowds (“people show up in droves,” Osborne says) but don’t always last.
Change is needed
Women, Osborne says, have always had a tough time in country music. “When country music was at one of its highest peaks in the 1990s, there were massive female artists. We need to get back there, for the genre as a whole. There’s an imbalance – and it’s quite staggering.”
Authentic artists – like Kacey Musgraves, who won four Grammys this year – could prompt a shift.
The trick, Osborne says, is “never stop writing songs. You never know when that good one, that big fish, is going to be there.”
The Brothers’ philosophy: “Don’t overthink it. Some of the best songs fall out of the sky for you. You just have to push the boundaries, stake your claim and find your spot in this spectrum of music.”
So much of what prompts a good Brothers Osborne song started back when the two were learning their craft. “You’ve already done the work when it comes to creating,” Osborne says. Now contemplating their next album, the two constantly consider what might work.
“We’re so busy, you have to make time for yourself,” Osborne says. ‘If you waited for the moment of inspiration, it might be too late. The last thing you want is you don’t have enough great songs. You have to sit down, get in a good space and start writing. If you don’t, it’ll pass you by very quickly.”
If a song doesn’t seem right for the Brothers, they’ll show it to someone else – like good friend Dierks Bentley. “Intuitively, you know it,” Osborne says. “Your gut tells you – you’ve got too many mid-tempo songs.”
And if it’s right? That just might be the lightning they're looking to bottle.
Arguments happen, Osborne says. But that’s just part of the business. “My brother is really good at winning the quick arguments. But I’m the long-term guy," he explains. "He’s playing checkers. I’m playing chess.”