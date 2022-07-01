Avett Brothers' Seth Avett on the challenges (and the joys) of working with family

Birds were chirping outside Seth Avett's Concord, North Carolina, house.

"I lived in New York for years because my wife (Jennifer Carpenter of "Dexter" fame) is an actress," he said during a phone interview on a hot, humid day in June. "But Concord always seems like home for me."

In Concord, Seth Avett is only a few miles away from his parent's house. His brother, bandmate and songwriting collaborator Scott Avett, lives on the same street.

One of the leading forces in the Americana and folk rock scene for more than a decade, the Avett Brothers will be returning as Saturday in the Park headliners for an 8:15 p.m. show at Sioux City's Grandview Park Bandshell.

The Grammy-nominated group, which also includes Bob Crawford and Joe Kwon, had previously headlined Siouxland's summer music festival in 2014.

Seth Avett has been playing music with his brother since childhood.

"There was always music in our household," Seth said, noting that their father was a guitarist and their grandmother was a concert pianist. "Music was something that became a part of who we were."

This was certainly true for Scott, who started forming his own bands as a teenager.

"Even as a kid, Scott was a showman who liked being at the center of attention," Seth said. "I was the younger brother who generally wanted to be around Scott and hid friends."

Yet Seth was less outgoing than Scott, and his approach to music was more analytical.

Their different takes on music became more apparent when the brothers decided to merge Seth's high school band Margo with Scott's college band Nemo.

Eventually, the two developed the Avett Brothers' eclectic sound which includes everything from bluegrass to punk to indie rock to an occasional trip into honky tonk.

When the brothers meet up for coffee on a regular basis, music isn't necessary the first thing on the agenda.

"A lot of times, we'll be talking about our families," Seth said. "Scott's youngest son is about the same age as my son."

However, when music is discussed, the two bring a common bond.

"As collaborators, we trust each other completely," Seth said. "That trust has only gotten better with age."

Indeed, he credits their unique relationship for the band's success.

"Music is a byproduct of our lives," Seth said. "It isn't the only thing that ties the two of us together."

After a COVID-19 hiatus, the Avett Brothers -- back on the road -- are excited to perform again.

"We loved spending time at home," Seth said. "But we truly come alive when we're in front of an audience."

Plus the Midwest is one of the Avett's favorite places to perform.

"It feels good whenever we play the Midwest," Seth said. "Iowa, especially, has been very welcoming to us."

So has Sioux City, which was the site for the Avett Brothers' 2015 Orpheum Theatre show.

"This will be our third time in Sioux City and we can't wait," Seth said. "We're looking forward to seeing everybody at Saturday in the Park."

