SIOUX CITY -- For many generations of music lovers, B.B. King was never simply "The King of the Blues."
Instead, Riley B. King, the Itta Bena, Mississippi-born son of sharecroppers, was often the
only blues musician many people knew by name.
"B.B. was always bigger than the music," James "Boogaloo" Bolden explained. "B.B was the embodiment of the blues as well as its chief ambassador. He introduced the music all over the world."
Close
The new Orpheum Theatre opened Dec. 19, 1927. The theatre included vaudeville acts, such as a comedy acrobatic act and singer Frank Richardson. Ticket prices in 1927 were 50 cents for adults in the main floor seating and 35 cents for balcony seats. Children were charged 15 cents.
The RKO New Orpheum Theater, as it was later known, was only four stories tall when it was originally erected in 1927. Four more floors were added in 1948. The theater closed in 1992.
Playbill from the Orpheum Theatre's production of "Life with Father," which graced the stage Feb. 23, 1942, starring Lillian Gish and Louis Clahern.
Dubinsky Bros. Theatres of Lincoln, Neb., remodeled and opened the Orpheum as a movie theater. A suspended ceiling was installed and concealed the chandeliers and dome of the auditorium.
The Orpheum Theatre in Sioux City is shown in April 1985. A local group was given grant money in 1988 to study whether the Orpheum should be renovated to its original glory.
The ceiling of the Orpheum was uncovered in April 1999, exposing several original crystal chandeliers.
The Sioux City Symphony performs along with the Siouxland Master Chorale, the Morningside College Chorale and the Briar Cliff University Singers during the grand opening of the Orpheum Theatre on Sept. 15, 2001.
In this 2001 file photo, the new Orpheum Theatre sign awaits elevation above the marquee on the front of the building.
The Yanney family donated this chandelier for the Orpheum restoration in 2001.
People mingle in the lobby of the Orpheum Theatre at its grand opening in 2001.
The Orpheum Theatre fills with people during the grand opening ceremonies on Sept. 15, 2001.
Master of Ceremonies Jim Wharton welcomes people to the grand opening of the Orpheum Theatre on Sept. 15, 2001.
Gene Hancer, Sioux City, wears period type attire while attending the grand opening of the Orpheum Theatre on Sept. 15, 2001.
Bob Ralston plays the Wurlitzer organ at the Orpheum Theatre in Sioux City in November 2004.
Larry Wentz and Amanda Krenz introduce the speakers at the Iowa Governor’s Debate at the Orpheum Theatre in 2010.
The Orpheum Theatre is shown in January 2011.
People dine during the Mardi Gras Gala outside the Orpheum Theatre on June 30, 2011.
Guy Fieri warms up the crowd at the beginning of his cooking show at the Orpheum Theatre on May 27, 2011.
Workers prepare the stage at the Orpheum Theatre in September 2010 while setting up for the Iowa gubernatorial debate.
Usher Trudy Gordon grabs a pair of ear plugs while preparing for the Bret Michaels concert at the Orpheum Theatre Saturday, December 21, 2013. (Jim Lee, Sioux City Journal)
Irving Jensen, Jr., poses for a photo at Orpheum Theatre in Sioux City on Sept. 14, 2016.
A cartoon of Irving Jensen, Jr., drawn by famed Disney director Ron Clements is seen at the Orpheum Theatre on Sept. 14, 2016.
The Orpheum Theatre is pictured in 2016, 15 years after its "rebirth."
A board outside the Orpheum Theatre displays coming attractions in fall 2016.
"Fluffy" (aka stand-up comic Gabriel Iglesias) actually was there. Theater technician Joe Mahaney II talks in 2016 about some of the celebrities who have signed the backstage wall at the Orpheum Theatre in Sioux City.
The 1-ton grand chandelier is a centerpiece of the Orphuem Theatre.
Willie Nelson's autograph is shown in 2016 on the backstage wall at the Orphuem Theatre.
The seven-story structure, at 528 Pierce St., was built for $1.27 million in 1927 as a vaudeville and movie palace. After years of neglect, this architectural treasure was brought back to life in 2001 and is now a performing arts center and home to the Mighty Wurlitzer Organ.
Theater technician Joe Mahaney II stands on a catwalk surrounding the dome above the the ceiling in the Orpheum Theatre in Sioux City.
Theater technician Joe Mahaney II stands on a catwalk surrounding the dome above the the ceiling in the Orphuem Theatre in Sioux City.
The Righteous Brothers' autographs are shown on the backstage wall at the Orpheum Theatre in Sioux City.
Theater technician Joe Mahaney II flies a movie screen down across the stage at the Orphuem Theatre in Sioux City.
Director John Luebke of the Sioux City Rockestra is pictured ahead of the group's final concert at the Orpheum Theatre.
An audience assembles for a panel discussion held in conjunction with the 25th anniversary of the United Airlines flight 232 crash in Sioux City, at the Orpheum Theatre in Sioux City, Iowa on Friday, July 18, 2014. (Dawn J. Sagert, Sioux City Journal)
Iowa gubernatorial candidates Gov. Terry Branstad and Jack Hatch debate at the Orpheum Theatre in Sioux City on October 14, 2014
People watch on a monitor as Victor Cayres, from Brazil, competes during the solo recital round of the Iowa Piano Competition at the
Orpheum Theatre in Sioux City on March 19, 2015.
Members of the Sioux City Symphony Orchestra rehearse at the Orpheum Theatre on Sept. 15, 2015.
Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton speaks during a campaign event at Orpheum Theatre in Sioux City, Iowa on Tuesday, Jan., 5, 2016.
Donald Trump speaks with Jerry Falwell, Jr., at the Orpheum Theatre on January 31, 2016.
Kansas performs at the Orpheum Theatre in Sioux City on October 7, 2017.
The Orpheum Theatre's seats are shown from the stage in 2017.
When King died in 2015 at the age of 89, some feared it would be "Partin' Time" for his music because "The Thrill Was Gone."
However, Bolden, a trumpeter with King's band for nearly 40 years, still wanted to "Let the Good Times Roll."
That's why he and other members of King's original band have regrouped without the maestro.
"It was important to continue what B.B. started," Bolden said. "We are keeping his legacy alive."
The B.B. King Blues Band will be performing 8 p.m. Saturday at the Blackbird Bend Casino Event Center, 17214 210th St., Onawa, Iowa.
With a lineup of B.B. King "lifers" including bandleader Bolden, the assembled musicians have more than 100 years of experience.
But the band also has a bit of a ringer in Michael Lee, a 2018 contestant from NBC's "The Voice," who plays lead guitar and provides lead vocal.
Musician B.B. King, seen here during a 2008 appearance at the Hollywood Bowl, also performed at the Grandview Park Bandshell during the 2007 Saturday in the Park.
Dan Steinberg, Associated Press archives
According to Bolden, the band draws strength from the younger generation.
"B.B. literally had fans of all ages," Bolden said. "His music could go into concert halls or into blues clubs without missing a beat."
Close
The Uptown Theater was located on the north side of Sioux City.
Iowa Theater in downtown Sioux City.
The Riviera Theater in downtown Sioux City.
Hollywood (formerly Princess) Theater in downtown Sioux City.
The Hipp Theater was located at Fourth and Jennings streets. It was leased by the Sioux City Community Theater as a future playhouse in 1953.
Orpheum Movie Theater in downtown Sioux City.
The Chelsea Theatre was located on Fourth Street in downtown Sioux City.
The Capital Theater was locatedon Nebraska Street in downtown Sioux City.
The Riviera Theater in downtown Sioux City.
The Gordon Twin opened in 1954 and closed in 1985. The merry-go-round at the theater was from the old Riverview Amusement Park in Riverside Park. There were two screens on opposite ends of the theater grounds, with the projection building in the center.
The Esquire Theater in Sioux City became the Empire and later yet the Cinema.
The West Theater was located on West Seventh Street in Sioux City.
The Chelsea Theatre was located on Fourth Street in downtown Sioux City.
Dick Sivill and Ronnie Rapp distribute church bulletins and direct worshippers to suitable parking places at the early morning church service at the 7-T-7 Drive-in theater in South Sioux City, Neb., in this Aug. 1956 photo. Church services were held at 8:30 a.m. every Sunday during the summer months at the Gordon Twin Drive-in theater in Sioux City and at 7-T-7 Drive-in theater in South Sioux City.
Sioux City Community Theater's Victory Theater before it was razed.
×
You have run out of free stories. To continue reading, take advantage of our LOWEST offer yet!
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription.
Yet it was King's 1988 collaboration with U2 that truly opened the floodgates when it came to attracting a new fans.
Bolden said when U2 released "When Love Comes to Town" on their "Rattle and Hum" album, King's music began to resonate with kids who grew up on MTV.
"Suddenly, the blues stopped being sad music that old people liked," he said with a chuckle. "It became music that was alive and energetic and something you could dance to."
Plus King was ecstatic to see his music get a new lease on life.
"B.B. loved being on the road because he loved people," Bolden said. "It didn't matter your race, the color of your skin, or your walk of life, B.B. treated everyone the same way."
This allowed King to be accepted all over the world.
Close
Mike Foister prepares a pizza at Jerry Pizza's Morningside Avenue location on July 25. The family business, started by Foister's parents in 1959, celebrated its 60th anniversary.
A pepperoni pizza is seen at the Jerry's Pizza location on Morningside Avenue on July 25.
From left, Joshua McKernan and Paco Fierro make a thin crust Neapolitan pizza at Marto Brewing Company.
Made with capicola, soppessata and a house Italian sausage, Marto Brewing Co.'s Marto's Meats pizza lives up to its name.
The Tequila Sunrise pizza is just one of the offering at Bootleggers, a restaurant located at the former McCarthy & Bailey's location.
Jestin Van Maanen checks the progress of a coal-fired pizza at P's Pizza House in Dakota Dunes. Fully cooking a pizza at a temperature of 700 degrees in less than three minutes, P's currently has a coal fired Margherita and Bomber pizza on its menu.
The coal-fired pizza oven is shown at P's Pizza House in Dakota Dunes. In addition to coal fired pizzas, P's also make more traditional pizzas like the Pepperoni Cream Cheese, Buffalo and Chicken Alfredo.
Indian Pizza Bites, made with fry bread bites, pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese and pepperoni, was created by Willy Bass, a Ho-Chunk Inc. training coordinator.
Sharky's Pizzeria & Grill general manager Jim Symons Sr., right, adds pepperoni to a pepperoni and pork sausage pizza while his son and restaurant owner Jim Symons Jr. watches.
Jim Symons Sr. slices up a pepperoni and pork sausage pizza inside the kitchen of Sharky's Pizzeria and Grill. Featuring a wide assortment of food items on its menu, Sharky's Pizzeria & Grill is located next to Sharky's Pub, which is own by Symons' wife Tammy Symons.
MaryCae Madden of Sioux City, unveils her spaghetti pizza during a book club potluck at the South Sioux City Public Library in 2017. A book club regular, Madden loves to create crowd-pleasing dishes.
A scampi flatbread pizza can be a perfect "finger food" when paired with wine, according to The Wine Bar's Kevin Sassano.
Arianna Hines makes a pepperoni pizza at 1000 Degrees Neapolitan Pizzeria in 2017. The pizzeria's make 10 and 14-inch pies. A gluten-free crust is also available by request.
1000 Degrees Neapolitan Pizzeria's Tyler Hansen put a pizza inside a custom-built Neapolitan brick oven. The oven reaches 1,000 degrees and cooks the pie in around two minutes.
A pepperoni, hamburger and green olive pizza at Bob Roe's Point After.
Bob Roe serves himself a slice of pepperoni, hamburger and green olive pizza, his favorite at Bob Roe's Point After.
Made with peppers, tomatoes, red onions mushrooms and arugula, Bodega 401's "Bad Hunter" pizza provides a healthier take on typical bar food.
Lead cook Patrick Everett sprinkles fresh arugula to a "Bad Hunter" pizza at Bodega 401.
Corrinna Lenort, registered dietitian at Hy-Vee, applies pizza sauce as she demonstrates the process of making a bite-sized cauliflower crust pizza in Sioux City.
A bite-sized cauliflower crust pizza is seen at Hy-Vee in Sioux City.
On election day 2016, the Journal staff got pizza (a newsroom election tradition), then spread out around the area or parked at phones to await results. By the way -- there is no "official" Journal pizza. We've have from several vendors and all have their fans and detractors.
Boss' Pizza & Chicken owner Mike Shelburg prepares a large Boss pizza at his restaurant in South Sioux City on Friday, July 31, 2015.
Boss' Pizza & Chicken owner Mike Shelburg prepares a Chicken Queso Crunch pizza at his restaurant in South Sioux City on Friday, July 31, 2015.
Danielle Benoit of Catalanos Wood-Fired Pizza prepares a pizza in the kitchen of the American Legion Wasmer Post 241 in Le Mars, Iowa in January 2014.
Garbage pizza at the Junkyard Pub 'n Grub in Hinton, pictured Thursday, August 7, 2014.
Bartender Alex O'Neill holds up a jumbo-sized pizza in the kitchen of Buffalo Alice in 2014. It's expected to be a big seller during the Super Bowl.
Workers prepare pizzas at the Pizza Ranch restaurant on Floyd Boulevard.
Sioux City Pizza Ranch co-owner Jarrod DeGeorgia arranges pizzas for customers in 2013.
Mark Dobbins, a Sioux City Papa Murphy's franchisee, makes a goat cheese and fennel sausage pizza at his Gordon Drive store in 2013.
A Papa Murphy's fennel sausage and sundried tomato pizza with added spinach is one of the Primo line tested in Sioux City in 2013.
Jan Lawrence tosses dough for a pizza at Casey's General Store in Merrill, Iowa in 2011.
El Fredo Pizza owner John Lennon holds a "works" pizza in 2010.
A "works" pizza at El Fredo Pizza in Sioux City in 2010.