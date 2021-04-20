 Skip to main content
Baby Shark Live! to play Tyson Events Center in June
Tyson Events Center building

The exterior of the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City is shown in this 2013 file photo.

 Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal

SIOUX CITY -- Baby Shark Live!, a fully immersive concert experience, will splash into Sioux City on June 13. 

The hit show, featuring Pinkfong Baby Shark, is making a stop at the Tyson Events Center at 2 p.m. 

Tickets, which start at $27.50, go on sale on Friday at 10 a.m. Tickets are available online at TysonCenter.com, by calling 712-279-4850, or by visiting the Primebank Box Office.

The inaugural tour of Baby Shark Live! launched in the fall of 2019 in Spartanburg, South Carolina, and played nationwide. 

The live show is based on Pinkfong's viral earworm and global dance phenomenon, Baby Shark. Baby Shark joins up with his friend Pinkfong to take an adventure into the sea, singing and dancing through new and classic songs, including Five Little Monkeys, Wheels on the Bus, Jungle Boogie, Monkey Banana and of course, Baby Shark!

Baby Shark, Pinkfong's global hit song about a family of sharks, has climbed the charts and connected with fans around the globe. After entering the Billboard Hot 100 at #32, the song has had a 17-week streak in the Top 50 and became the only RIAA Diamond certified children's single. 

