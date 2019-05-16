Call it Five for Five.
This year, the Battery Park concert series marks its fifth year and, appropriately, there are five concerts slated, down from last year’s record-breaking 11.
While the 2018 lineup boasted Post Malone, Kesha and Pitbull, the 2019 offering is decidedly country with three of the five boasting hitmakers from several decades.
The new season also offers a twist – a tailgate option.
For the first concert (slated for May 23), attendees can bring lawn chairs to enjoy the music. Last year, seats weren’t allowed in the general admission area.
That first concert, “The Outlaws and Renegades Tour,” features Travis Tritt, the Charlie Daniels Band and the Cadillac Three.
A two-time Grammy winner, Tritt has been entertaining for decades, scoring hits with “Here’s A Quarter,” “It’s a Great Day to Be Alive” and “Modern Day Bonnie and Clyde.” He was a regular at the Municipal Auditorium during its heyday and is considered one of the Class of ’89 – the artists who first appeared on the scene in 1989. (Among the others: Garth Brooks, Alan Jackson and Clint Black.)
Daniels is another Siouxland favorite. His “Devil Went Down to Georgia” is a country anthem and, yes, memorabilia from his career has been displayed at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino.
Formerly known as the Cadillac Black, the Cadillac Three is a Southern rock group that is known for “The South,” “Bury Me in My Boots” and “White Lightning.”
The concert starts at 6:30 p.m.
Kane Brown
Less than a month later, June 13, country newcomer Kane Brown slips in for a concert with Ryan Hurd. But don’t get your hopes up. Tickets have been sold out for weeks. A close eye on secondary markets may be your only hope.
Brown, a winner of three American Music Awards and a newcomer of the year nominee from several organizations, has been shooting up the charts with hits like “Lose It,” “What Ifs," “Heaven” and “Lost in the Middle of Nowhere.” A Tennessee native, Brown represents a new brand of country singer. Well-represented on social media, the 25-year-old scored a No. 1 chart finish with “Experiment,” his latest album. His debut, “Kane Brown,” was certified platinum.
Ryan Hurd, another rising country star, has toured with a number of superstars, including his wife, Maren Morris. The two met writing a song for Tim McGraw, “Last Turn Home.”
As a solo artist, he has charted such songs as “We Do Us,” “Love in a Bar” and “To a T.”
Showtime is 7 p.m.
In This Moment, Killswitch Engage
A handful of weeks later, on July 18, Battery Park revs up its rock engine. Then, In This Moment, Killswitch Engage, Clutch and Saul get the spotlight.
The rockers represent a wide range of styles and vibes.
In This Moment mixes intriguing lyrics with extreme staging. Among the hits: “Sick Like Me,” “Big Bad Wolf” and Sex Metal Barbie.”
Killswitch Engage is best known for “My Last Serenade, “My Curse” and “In Due Time” while Clutch and Saul, an Iowa-based band, are considered heavy rock regulars able to make a splash in interesting places. Clutch’s “The Regulator” was featured on “The Walking Dead.” Saul has a debut album and new single, “Brother,” on radio.
The four-act bill begins at 6 p.m.
Five Finger Death Punch
One of 2017’s favorites at Battery Park, Five Finger Death Punch, returns July 20 with Fire From the Gods.
Calling Las Vegas home, Five Finger Death Punch has blazed its own trail, winning fans among veterans, metalheads and country aficionados. Bassist Chris Kael (who proved to be one of the friendliest performers in any Battery Park season) is joined by Ivan Moody, Zoltan Bathory, Jeremy Spencer and Jason Hook.
Fire From the Gods, meanwhile, blends hip hop with metal for a unique sound that has enabled its members to comment on a number of issues, including racism.
The rocking begins at 7 p.m., just two days after In This Moment and company.
Red Dirt Country Fest
The season closes one week later with the Red Dirt Country Fest, featuring Turnpike Troubadours, Randy Rogers Band, Casey Donahew, Shooter Jennings, Parker McCollum and Ben Grillet.
The country extravaganza begins at 5 p.m. (with doors opening at 4 p.m.) on July 27. Because it offers so much music, there will be several ticket options, including a rock star lounge.
Turnpike Troubadours has an Americana feel that’s in keeping with the Red Dirt theme. Of the supporting acts, Shooter Jennings is the one to keep an eye on. The son of Waylon Jennings and Jessi Colter, he has the songs, the background and the blood to win the night.
Something for everyone? That's the season.