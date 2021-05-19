 Skip to main content
Blake Shelton coming to Omaha this summer
Blake Shelton coming to Omaha this summer

Blake Shelton will start his 17-date “Friends and Heroes” tour in Omaha Aug 18.

Shelton was originally scheduled to play the CHI Health Center on March 12, 2020. That show was his first to be postponed after the coronavirus.

Blake Shelton

Blake Shelton

“A little over a year ago when the world shut down and we had to postpone the tour, I was already in Omaha getting ready for the show that night,” Shelton said in a news release. “I told you we would be back and I’m thrilled to say we are kicking off the Friends and Heroes 2021 Tour in Omaha. “

The Omaha show is one of four rescheduled concerts on the tour that will run through Oct. 2.

The country star and “The Voice” coach will release “Body Language,” his 12th album and his first in four years Friday. The 12-track recording includes “Happy Anywhere,” a duet with his fiance Gwen Stefani, which became his 28th No. 1 country single last year Top 15 single “Minimum Wage.”

Tickets that had been purchased for the March 2020 concert will be honored at the Aug 18 show. Additional tickets start at $36 and are on sale at ticketmaster.com.

From concerts to championships, the CHI Health Center has hosted it all.

Blake Shelton wows sell-out arena crowd

See photos of Blake Shelton performing Thursday before a sell-out crowd at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

1 of 12

Reach the writer at 402-473-7244 or kwolgamott@journalstar.com. On Twitter @KentWolgamott  

