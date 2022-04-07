Brantley Gilbert to play Nebraska State Fair

Brantley Gilbert will play the Nebraska State Fair Sept. 1

The country rocker, who drew 4,200 to the first post-pandemic concert at Pinnacle Bank Arena last September, will play the outdoor concert space located just east of the Fonner Park race track in Grand Isalnd.

Gilbert, a songwriter who has penned hits for Jason Aldean (“My Kind of Party”) and Colt Ford, and had his own No. 1s with “Country Must Be Country Wide,” "You Don’t Know Her Like I Do,” “Bottom’s Up” and “One Hell of an Amen” showcased newer numbers, including the duet with Lindsey Ell “What Happens in a Small Town” and the sarcastic “The Worst Country Song” at his rock-dominated Lincoln show.

Gilbert’s show is the third concert announced for the fair. The Happy Together Tour of ‘60s artists, including The Turtles, Gary Puckett & The Union Gap, The Association and The Cowsills, is set for Aug. 29, and Los Tucanes De Tijuana, a Latin Grammy-winning Mexican band specializing in the norteño and corrido style, is scheduled for Aug. 30.

More concert announcements will follow this week, with tickets to go on sale at 2 p.m. Friday at statefair.org.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7244 or kwolgamott@journalstar.com. On Twitter @KentWolgamott

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0