Country Music Association voters don’t like to rock the boat.
Someone like Miranda Lambert, for example, can win Best Female Vocalist seven years in a row and no one blinks. She’s like a congressional candidate – in for the duration.
A newcomer (like Chris Stapleton) who has a strong showing in his debut season will likely repeat the next year, even if he’s releasing material from the same album.
A bold new artist could win in the newcomer category but, most likely, will get a first trophy in Video of the Year, a home for honoring up-and-comers.
So, will Lambert march to an eighth win this year? Or will Carrie Underwood reclaim the title? Could Kelsea Ballerini slip in? Or is she hanging back with Maren Morris and Kacey Musgraves? That’s one of the questions surrounding the 2018 CMAs, slated to air Wednesday on ABC.
By category, here’s what to look for:
VOCAL DUO: This is usually easy to handicap. Whatever group has a hit record gets it. But this year, Sugarland returned and Dan + Shay made a big surge. Will Brothers Osborne return? Or could Florida George Line stay the course? On a whim, we’re going with Dan + Shay. But anyone could claim it.
SONG OF THE YEAR: Considering three-fifths of them talk about liquor, we think they’ve got a drinkin’ problem. Gut instinct: “Broken Halos,” Chris Stapleton.
NEW ARTIST: Lauren Alaina won this from the Academy of Country Music; the other four have been all over the touring circuit. If she doesn’t get it, go with Midland.
ALBUM OF THE YEAR: We want Thomas Rhett to win for “Life Changes.” We believe Chris Stapleton will win for “From a Room: Vol. 2.”
SINGLE OF THE YEAR: If Stapleton doesn’t win the song award, he’ll get this one. He could get both, but it’s always good to mix things up. “Tequila” has a shot; “Drowns the Whiskey” would give prizes to both Jason Aldean and Miranda Lambert.
VOCAL GROUP: Little Big Town is the safe choice. Midland had a great year. Old Dominion is special. That means Lady Antebellum and LANCO aren’t winning. Take a risk and go with Midland.
MUSICAL EVENT: Usually this prize requires three big names to win. This year it isn’t as clear-cut. Because “Drowns the Whiskey” has momentum, it could win. But never underestimate the power of a crossover. Bebe Rexha and Florida Georgia Line have been performing “Meant to Be” everywhere.
MUSIC VIDEO: If Thomas Rhett is going home with anything, this is going to be his place. His biggest threat is host Carrie Underwood, who made a splash when she premiered “Cry Pretty.”
MALE VOCALIST: Chris Stapleton pretty much has this sewn up. Still, Thomas Rhett needs to crack this field sometime.
FEMALE VOCALIST: There’s nothing to suggest Miranda Lambert isn’t going to win this again. BUT, if there’s a slim chance for Carrie Underwood to slip in, this is her year. She had a great hit with “Cry Pretty,” she’s recovering from an accident, and she has been host of the awards show for a long time.
ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR: When the award began, it was for versatility. Then, it moved into a popularity contest. Now, it’s a “whatever” category. On a pure “entertainment” level, Luke Bryan and Keith Urban have far more interesting concerts than the others. But this has become a “Best Picture” category for the CMA. As a result, look for Chris Stapleton to win if Jason Aldean doesn’t hang in for another year.