Christmas with the Sioux City Symphony goes online and on the air

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Symphony Orchestra will be starting its 105th season with an annual tradition, presented in an entirely new way.
"Christmas with the Symphony" -- a concert featuring the Hegg Brothers' Holiday Jam, a multipiece band that plays sparkling holiday classics and new contemporary arrangements -- will be televised on KTIV-TV and livestreamed on the Symphony's app SCSO.Live, beginning at 7 p.m. Saturday.
The concert won't be presented to a live audience due to concerns over COVID-19.
"Our symphony is lucky in that we will have a season this year," conductor Ryan Haskins explained. "Other orchestras have decided to wait it out."
Instead the SCSO is coming up with innovative ways to bring music into the lives of fans.
"Even before COVID-19, we were making steps towards streaming programming," Haskins said. "We recognized that some of our audience members prefer not driving at night or going out in winter but still wanted to experience classical music."
Now with the SCSO Live app, audiences can hear the Sioux City Symphony anytime and anywhere they want.
Even if that means in front of a television set or a computer screen.
"The pandemic has sent the art world reeling," Haskins said. "It has impacted both the people whose livelihood is dependent on it as well as the fans who are our supporters."
"Staying safe is so important," he continued. "A lot of people are anxious to see art return to their lives. But it can't if people don't feel the time is right."
So, when will the time be right? Haskins is hoping this spring. That's when the SCSO will be returning to the Orpheum, on March 20, with a live program entitled "Symphony Strings." An ode to Appalachian spring called "Simple Gifts" will be performed on April 24. The season is slated to conclude June 12 with "Glorious Brass."
Until then, audiences will still be able to celebrate the holidays with "Christmas with the Symphony."
"It will feature all of the songs you've come to expect, plus some with entirely new arrangements," Haskins said.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!