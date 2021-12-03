 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

'Christmas with the Symphony' returns to the Orpheum

  • 0

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Symphony Orchestra's "Christmas with the Symphony" will return to the Orpheum Theatre, 528 Pierce St., at 3 p.m. Dec. 12.

Symphony Christmas Cover 1 (copy)

Haskins

Often hailed as the start of the Christmas season, the Symphony -- under the conduction of Ryan Haskins -- offers a variety of music, from cherished old carols to timeless classics. 

"Twas the Night Before Christmas" will be read for children from the Boys & Girls Club, and Santa Claus will be making a special appearance.

For ticket information, call 712-277-2111 or visit siouxcitysymphony.org.  

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Billie Eilish returns to her natural brunette hair color

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News