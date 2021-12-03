'Christmas with the Symphony' returns to the Orpheum

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Symphony Orchestra's "Christmas with the Symphony" will return to the Orpheum Theatre, 528 Pierce St., at 3 p.m. Dec. 12.
Often hailed as the start of the Christmas season, the Symphony -- under the conduction of Ryan Haskins -- offers a variety of music, from cherished old carols to timeless classics.
"Twas the Night Before Christmas" will be read for children from the Boys & Girls Club, and Santa Claus will be making a special appearance.
For ticket information, call 712-277-2111 or visit siouxcitysymphony.org.
Earl Horlyk
Food and Lifestyles reporter
