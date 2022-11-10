CMA Awards 2022: The winners, a tribute to Loretta Lynn, lifetime honor for Alan Jackson, top pics

Luke Combs was crowned entertainer of the year at Wednesday's Country Music Association Awards, the second year in a row that he's taken home the night's top honor.

The show opened with Carrie Underwood, Miranda Lambert and Reba McEntire playing tribute to the late country queen Loretta Lynn.

The superstar trio performed a medley of Lynn’s hits including “You Ain’t Woman Enough,” “Don’t Come Home A-Drinkin’” and “Coal Miner’s Daughter” as images of Lynn were projected behind them and audience members sang along.

Rock pioneer Jerry Lee Lewis, who like Lynn died last month, was honored with a fiery tribute by Elle King and the Black Keys.

Alan Jackson accepted the lifetime achievement award, recounting how a movie about Hank Williams inspired him to move to Nashville when he was flat broke. He teared up during his speech, ending it by telling the audience, “I’m still living that honky tonk dream, y’all.” Read the full story here:

THE WINNERS

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR: Luke Combs

SINGLE OF THE YEAR: "'Til You Can't" -- Cody Johnson

ALBUM OF THE YEAR: "Growin' Up" -- Luke Combs

SONG OF THE YEAR: "Buy Dirt" -- Jordan Davis featuring Luke Bryan

FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR: Lainey Wilson

MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR: Chris Stapleton

VOCAL GROUP OF THE YEAR: Old Dominion

VOCAL DUO OF THE YEAR: Brothers Osborne

MUSICAL EVENT OF THE YEAR: "Never Wanted To Be That Girl" -- Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde

MUSICIAN OF THE YEAR: Jenee Fleenor, Fiddle

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR : "'Til You Can't" -- Cody Johnson

NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR : Lainey Wilson

