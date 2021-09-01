Concert pavilion rising in Gene Leahy Mall will be 'iconic' part of downtown Omaha

The bones of Omaha’s next outdoor performance space have risen in the Gene Leahy Mall, adding a new wrinkle to downtown.

Metal arches that will one day form a performance pavilion have gone up in the mall in recent weeks, part of a $400 million public-private renovation of the mall, Heartland of America Park and Lewis & Clark Landing.

When the pavilion is finished — likely sometime next spring — three white arches cascading in size will cover a stage. The space will be used for all manner of performances, from concerts, symphony performances and music festivals to movie nights and dance competitions.

“It’s exciting seeing it start to come out of the ground,” said Katie Bassett, vice president of parks for the Metropolitan Entertainment & Convention Authority, which is managing the park renovations for the city.

Stretching out from the pavilion to the west will be a 42,000-square-foot green lawn that will be able to host thousands of people for shows and offer a recreation space the rest of the time. The sod for the lawn should be laid sometime around Halloween, Bassett said.