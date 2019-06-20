ONAWA, Iowa -- A thrice-nominated Grammy Award country music singer whose strings of hits included such number one records as "It Ain't Easy Being Easy," "She's Single Again" and "You Don't Know Love," Janie Fricke can add something else to her illustrious resume: Meals on Wheels delivery person.
"Hope you don't mind me doing this phone interview while I'm driving," she said while making her rounds. "I just have a few more stops to make."
Indeed, Fricke had been involved with Meals on Wheels in her small Texas town for years now.
"The people getting meals probably don't know who I am," she explained. "That's OK, I'm doing it because it makes me feel good."
One of the most popular country singers of the 1980s and two-time winner of the Country Music Association's "Female Vocalist of the Year" award, Fricke will perform a concert at 8 p.m. Friday at Blackbird Bend Casino, 17214 210th St., Onawa, Iowa.
Born in South Whitley, Indiana, Fricke was raised by a guitar-playing dad and a mom who played piano at church.
"Even though I was surrounded by music and always sang at home, school or church, my parents wanted me to have a 'respectable' career," she said. "That's why I studied elementary education when I went to college."
It was as a student at Indiana University that Fricke began performing at pubs and coffeehouses. Eventually, she responded to an audition call for commercial jingle singers.
"I sang for so many national companies," she said. "McDonald's, Red Lobster, Coca-Cola, you name it."
That exposure gave Fricke the courage to move to Nashville, where she became a much in-demand background vocalist.
"I became the go-to gal when it came to country background singing," she said, listing off a series of songs made famous by Conway Twitty, Merle Haggard and even Elvis Presley.
"Back then, being a background singer meant singing live in a recording studio," Fricke explained. "You had to be on your toes at all times."
This level of professionalism came in handy when she was asked to record a duet with country superstar Johnny Duncan on a cover of the song, "Come a Little Bit Closer."
Eventually, Columbia Records offered a recording contract, which Fricke actually considered turning down.
"Can you believe that?" she said, chuckling at the memory. "I was happy as a background singer but, eventually, I came to my senses."
It's a good thing that Fricke did. She began by singing duets with artists like Moe Bandy, Charlie Rich and Ray Charles before setting off on a string of chart-toppers of her very own.
"I had a pretty good run of hits over a 10 or 12-year period," she said. "The music world runs in cycles. Eventually, times changes and new artists come onto the scene."
Well, maybe yes. But maybe no.
While Fricke continue with philanthropic endeavors for gifted music students, she prefers to spend time on her ranch rather than a rigorous schedule of recording and touring.
Yet when she does tours, she's seeing plenty of fans who've been following her career from the very beginning.
And Fricke is also seeing newer fans as well.
"Call it retro cool but younger people are responding to my music as much as older people," she said. "That just goes to show your music remains relevant."