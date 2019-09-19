Spending a bit more time with T.G. Sheppard

RECORDING A SOLO COUNTRY ALBUM FOR THE FIRST TIME IN 22 YEARS

"It amazing because technology has changed so much. Years ago, people would buy an album to hear your music. Now, they can get it online. Before, you had to record in a studio. Now, you can cut a record in your own bathroom and it will sound just as good."

THE STATE OF TODAY'S COUNTRY MUSIC

"I love having so many young musicians getting into country music, They bring both a new energy a new sound and a new audience to country. But you also have to careful. There will also always be an audience who will continue to love classic stars like Willie Nelson."

T.G.'S FAVORITE -- AND MOST UNUSUAL -- COLLABORATOR

"When Clint Eastwood called me up, asking if I'd like to do a song with him, I thought it was a prank set up by the guys in my band. Sure, I was a big Clint fan but it was so unexpected. We recorded (the 1984 novelty song) 'Make My Day' and it turned out to be so much fun."