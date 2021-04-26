Country music a cappella group Home Free to perform live Orpheum Theatre concert

SIOUX CITY -- The acclaimed a cappella country music group Home Free will be bringing their "Warmest Winter Tour" to the Orpheum Theatre, 528 Pierce St., on Dec. 17.
Home Free has amassed more than 446 million views and more than 1 million subscribers on YouTube. Their holiday show will showcase songs off of their newest studio album, festive staples and Home Free originals.
Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at the Primebank Box Office at the Tyson Events Center, 401 Gordon Drive; and online at OrpheumLive.com.
Earl Horlyk
Food and Lifestyles reporter
