Country music duo Brooks & Dunn coming to Omaha

From concerts to championships, the CHI Health Center has hosted it all.

Brooks & Dunn, one of country music's best-selling duos, will bring their "Reboot 2023" tour to Omaha this summer.

The concert will be held June 1 at the CHI Health Center. Special guest performer Scotty McCreery will be the opening act.

Led by musicians Kix Brooks and Ronnie Dunn, Brooks & Dunn has 17 Country Music Association awards, 26 Academy of Country Music awards and two Grammy Awards. In 2019, they received the Academy of Country Music's Icon Award, which is given to those who have advanced the popularity of country music through songwriting, recording, production, touring, film, television and more.

The duo's most famous songs include "Boot Scootin' Boogie", "Neon Moon" and "Believe."

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at brooks-dunn.com and livenation.com.

