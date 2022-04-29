Country singer Luke Combs to perform two concerts in Omaha

Country singer Luke Combs will perform in Omaha's CHI Health Center for two nights in October, and tickets will go on sale soon.

Special guests featured in the concerts, scheduled for Friday, Oct. 28, and Saturday, Oct. 29, will be Jordan Davis and Lainey Wilson.

Tickets for the “Middle of Somewhere Tour” will be available for pre-sale starting at 4 p.m. Wednesday through Ticketmaster Verified Fan, with general tickets on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, May 6. For complete presale details, visit www.citientertainment.com.

