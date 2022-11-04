 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Country singer Thomas Rhett to play Omaha show

  • 0
2021 CMT Music Awards - Show

Thomas Rhett performs "Country Again" at the CMT Music Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, June 9, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

 Mark Humphrey

Country singer Thomas Rhett, a four-time Grammy Award nominee, will perform in Omaha in May as part of a U.S. tour.

Rhett's Home Team Tour 23 will stop in Des Moines on May 4 before coming to Omaha's CHI Health Center on May 18.

The general public will have access to tickets beginning at 10 a.m. Nov. 11 at ThomasRhett.com.

He will be joined on the tour by singers Cole Swindell and Nate Smith.

The singer revealed his news on Instagram confirming that he and his wife Lauren had welcomed their fourth daughter.
