Country singer Thomas Rhett to play Omaha show

Country singer Thomas Rhett, a four-time Grammy Award nominee, will perform in Omaha in May as part of a U.S. tour.

Rhett's Home Team Tour 23 will stop in Des Moines on May 4 before coming to Omaha's CHI Health Center on May 18.

The general public will have access to tickets beginning at 10 a.m. Nov. 11 at ThomasRhett.com.

He will be joined on the tour by singers Cole Swindell and Nate Smith.