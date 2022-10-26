 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Creighton to stop playing Kayne West (Ye) songs at athletic events

After weeks of Kanye West making anti-Semitic and controversial remarks, several companies have severed ties with the rapper.

Creighton University will no long play songs by the rapper Ye, formerly Kayne West, at Bluejay athletic events, the university said Tuesday. 

The decision follows the rapper's suspension from Twitter and Instagram over antisemitic posts.

"Creighton continuously reviews matters to ensure a respectful campus environment and a positive fan experience. We will not be playing Kanye West’s songs at our athletic events," a Creighton spokesperson told The World-Herald.

The Bluejays had formerly used Ye's song "Power" as their introductory song for athletic events, including men's basketball.

The discontinuation follows earlier news of Adidas ending its partnership with the rapper, which caused Ye to drop from billionaire status according to a Forbes report. Adidas said it expected to take a hit of up to 250 million euros ($246 million) to its net income this year from the decision.

This report contains material from The Associated Press.

