Curtis '50 Cent' Jackson says new series 'is going to be big'

LOS ANGELES – Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson says he was afraid of acting when producers first approached him.
Then he got into it and realized “it’s a blank canvas – you can make anything you want.”
That led him to starring in such films as “Get Rich or Die Tryin’” and “Home of the Brave.” Later, it prompted him to produce and star in “Power.”
Now, he’s an executive producer of “For Life,” a drama inspired by the life of Isaac Wright Jr., a man convicted of a crime he didn’t commit. While in prison, Wright became a licensed attorney and helped overturn the wrongful convictions of 20 fellow inmates before clearing his own name.
Jackson heard about Wright while he was a boxing promoter in Nevada. While trying to help the rapper legalize an event, Wright told him his story. “I was like, ‘Yo, this is a hit,’” Jackson says. “I paid him right away because I know a hit when I hear one.”
Initially, the idea was to turn Wright’s life into a feature film. Jackson introduced him to writers and, together, they realized there was more than two hours to the life Wright led.
“For Life” emerged from those discussions and was viewed as a way to show “we don’t have to continue to be victims of the system, that we can be a part of the system in good and better ways,” Wright says.
Jackson signed on, as well, to play Cassius Dawkins, one of the inmates Wright’s character (played by Nicholas Pinnock) encounters.
While he never served time in prison, the Grammy winner knew men who did.
Frequently, the 44-year-old says, he hears from inmates who tell him how much his music means to them. “It reflects the environment they grew up in,” he explains.
You have free articles remaining.
Jam Master Jay (from Run-DMC) taught him the basics of the business and then it was just a matter of time.
“You develop, find a strong passion and then you begin to think about other things you can do,” Jackson says. Acting was an obvious “next step,” but he held back until he realized it was just another form of expression.
Now, he’s involved in so many aspects of entertainment it’s difficult to hang one title on him.
“I exercise the ‘whistle while you work’ concept,” Jackson says with a smile. “I never get tired of working.”
Like Wright, he has viewed his career with laser focus. “He was focused because he wanted to get out. I want to make something happen.”
Those producer vibes kick in “as soon as they get me out of the light. I enjoy it.”
Surprisingly, Jackson isn’t a big television watcher. “I binge-watched ‘The Godfather of Harlem’ and ‘Forensic Files,’ but I don’t have a lot of time. I don’t have cable ... I only need cable for the internet. I use apps and I watch a lot of things at once.”
“For Life,” he says, has the possibility to connect with a lot of viewers. He thinks it could be the series for folks who want stories that are empowering.
“This is going to be big, man,” he says. “This is going to be really big.”
“For Life” airs on ABC.