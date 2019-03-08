SIOUX CITY -- Born in Camas, Washington, Macy Sullivan knew she either wanted to become a chemical engineer or a world-class dancer when she grew up.
Being accepted as a dance student at the prestigious Juilliard School made the decision much easier.
"A dancer's career doesn't last forever," Sullivan said. "I still love science and can go back to that when I'm done with dancing."
Hopefully, that won't happen for a while.
A member of the award-winning Manhattan-based contemporary dance company Dance Heginbotham, Sullivan will be part of An Evening of Symphonic Dance with the Sioux City Symphony Orchestra at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Orpheum Theatre, 528 Pierce St.
The dance troupe will be bringing two new routines, created by critically acclaimed choreographer John Heginbotham, set to music performed by the orchestra under the baton of conductor Ryan Haskins.
Sullivan said don't expect a night of classic dance, complete with ballet shoes or tutus.
Nope, she said Dance Heginbotham emphasizes modernity, humor, theatricality and vibrant athleticism.
Plus Sullivan will be performing her routines with bare feet.
"It's easier to dance with bare feet," she explained. "You have better weight distribution that way."
Sullivan ought to know. She is both a dancer and a teacher.
In fact, she toured Southeast Asia as a member of Dance Heginbotham and DanceMotion USA while gaining experience teaching classes to students with mixed abilities due to blindness, deafness or Parkinson's disease.
"Seeing how dance can be exciting for students is so enriching for me as a person," Sullivan said. "It puts everything in perspective."
That's also true when she's performing with Dance Heginbotham.
"It's hard to be in the moment when you're constantly looking down at your phone," Sullivan said. "The performing arts, whether through music or dance, can move you like nothing else."
So, what's been making Sullivan move nowadays? Specifically, Lindy Hop lessons.
"My career has revolved around ballet, jazz and tap dancing," she explained. "I thought it might be fun to try out a dance form you do with a partner."
At first, Sullivan did it as a social endeavor. Then, she learned to love working with a partner.
"Lindy Hopping is less structured and more improvisation than modern dance," she said. "Plus I love the music of the swing era."
Still, Sullivan admits to being a bit of a homebody, preferring to spend time with her husband, a former tap dancer who is now an attorney.
"We go back and forth over who works crazier hours," she said with a chuckle. "Sometimes, I'm busy with rehearsals and, sometimes, he's busy with a case."
When they do have free time, they aren't dancing. They're cooking.
"I have celiac disease and I am always testing out new stuff," Sullivan said. "My husband and I have a really good way to cook butternut squash. We've also learned how to smoke salmon, even though it takes up to eight hours to do it."
Sullivan learned at a very early age that she loved to perform and has worked hard to become a dancer.
"People still think dancing must be some sort of side hustle," she said. "No, this is what I do for a living and I love doing it."
Sullivan especially loves the reaction she gets from audiences.
"Dancing can be invigorating," she said. "It makes you want to move."