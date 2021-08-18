Days after Lincoln show, Garth cancels remainder of Stadium Tour

Four days after playing to more than 90,000 people at Memorial Stadium, the Garth Brooks canceled its next five Stadium Tour dates due to the rise in COVID-19 cases across the country.

“In July, I sincerely thought the pandemic was falling behind us,” Brooks said in a news release announcing the cancellations. “Now, watching this new wave, I realize we are still in the fight and I must do my part. … So, it is with a heavy heart we announce the decision to cancel all five shows, but with a hopeful heart, we will reschedule and start over when this wave seems to be behind us.”

Brooks’ Lincoln concert, his fifth of 2021, accounted for almost a third of the 300,000 people who attended his shows this year.

The Memorial Stadium concert took place with no significant health and safety requirements in place. The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department and University of Nebraska-Lincoln had recommended that concertgoers wear masks at the show, but very few were masked before, during and after the 2½-hour concert.

The five concerts being cancelled were set for Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, and Nissan Stadium in Nashville.