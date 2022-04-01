Delaying the vote: Grammy picks could be off the charts this year

Beware of the killer B’s. At this year’s Grammy Awards, Bieber, Billie, Brandi, Batiste, Bennett and Bad Bunny are in the mix and they could make it difficult for Olivia Rodrigo, H.E.R. and Kanye to pull off a sweep.

Because the awards have been delayed so long, voters may not remember just how hot some of the nominees once were. Most nominations? That was Jon Batiste, “The Late Show’s” musical director, who has nods all over the list. Best New Artist? FINNEAS is on this ballot and, memory serves, he has already won Grammys for working with his sister, Billie Eilish.

Sunday, look for Grammy voters to reward those ones who have been loyal over the years. Tony Bennett should get something for his work with Lady Gaga and Brandi Carlile, the new Grammy darling, could make Rodrigo look like Katy Perry – emptyhanded.

By category, here’s how the competition is stacking up:

BEST NEW ARTIST: OK, she had one of the biggest albums of the year, is up for seven Grammys and should go home with something. This is always the safeguard. Olivia Rodrigo, come get your award.

Waiting in the wings? FINNEAS and Saweetie could be knocking.

SONG OF THE YEAR: Brandi Carlile has two entries here. If Billie Eilish doesn’t rule the night – and she really could – look for Carlile to win.

WILL WIN: Brandi Carlile, “Right on Time”

SPOILER: Billie Eilish, “Happier than Ever”

RECORD OF THE YEAR: Here’s where Lil Nas X could have fun. He should win something this year but, more than likely, it’s Billie Eilish’s to lose.

WILL WIN: Billie Eilish, “Happier than Ever”

SPOILER: Lil Nas X, “Montero”

BEST POP SOLO PERFORMANCE: Justin Bieber is coming on strong. He’s working from a new playbook and it seems to fit the narrative. Also, he’s the only male in this category. Beebs, though, isn’t a challenger to the night’s big three. If there’s going to be a surprise, it’s coming from Ariana Grande, who has pulled this sneak attack before.

WILL WIN: Billie Eilish, “Happier than Ever”

SPOILER: Justin Bieber, “Anyone”

BEST TRADITIONAL POP VOCAL ALBUM: It’s Tony Bennett’s to lose. Paired with Lady Gaga, he’s sure to beat a couple of Christmas albums and Nora Jones.

BEST POP DUO OR GROUP PERFORMANCE: Tony and Gaga are here, too, but that seems a bit too on brand for the Grammys. We’re going for “Kiss Me More” with Doja Cat and SZA. (BTS will have to wait a while. “Butter” wasn’t all that.)

BEST POP VOCAL ALBUM: Another stand-off. This feels like a Billie Eilish kind of night. She’s in first position. Olivia Rodrigo is in second. Doja Cat is third. Again, though, Ariana Grande has done it before.

BEST ALBUM: Here’s where you find those Killer B’s – Jon Batiste, Tony Bennett (and Lady Gaga), Billie Eilish, Justin Bieber and Brandi Carlile. Olivia Rodrigo is here, too, but it seems too Taylor Swift (who’s also here) to give it to her first time out. If Carlile doesn’t pull a Bonnie Raitt and surprise everyone, this is Billie Eilish time. Or Bieber-ville.

WILL WIN: Billie Eilish, “Happier Than Ever”

SPOILER: Justin Bieber, “Justice.”

IN OTHER CATEGORIES:

BEST RAP ALBUM: OK, Kanye is barred from performing at the event. That almost ensures a win somewhere. If “Donda” isn’t your winner, then look for “Call Me If You Get Lost” from Tyler, the Creator.

BEST RAP PERFORMANCE: Always able to bring it: Cardi B for “Up.” (Drake is here, too, but he hasn’t exactly been the man of the hour at these things.)

BEST RAP SONG: “Jail,” Kanye West and Jay-Z. Second position: “Bath Salts” from DMX, Jay-Z and Nas.

BEST AMERICAN ROOTS PERFORMANCE: Jon Batiste needs to go home with something. Here’s where he could score. His entry, “Cry,” is most likely.

BEST R&B PERFORMANCE: H.E.R. or Jazmine Sullivan seem most likely. But, get this, Justin Bieber is here. Could that mean a sea change? Vote for “Damage” from H.E.R.

BEST R&B SONG: Spreading the love would give both H.E.R. and Jazmine Sullivan a trophy. If

“Damage” wins in Performance, pick “Pick Up Your Feelings” in song.

BEST COUNTRY SOLO PERFORMANCE: Chris Stapleton will win at least two Grammys this year. This should be one of them, for “You Should Probably Leave.”

BEST COUNTRY DUO OR GROUP: Carrie Underwood is a favorite; she paired with Jason Aldean for “If I Didn’t Love You.” They could win.

BEST COUNTRY SONG: As tempting as it is to vote for the Applebee’s hit from Walker Hayes, it’s probably going to be “Cold” from Christ Stapleton or “Better than We Found It” from Maren Morris.

BEST COUNTRY ALBUM: Chris Stapleton, “Starting Over.” (In the wings: “The Marfa Tapes” from Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall and Jack Ingram.)

BEST ROCK PERFORMANCE: “Nothing Compares 2 U” from Chris Cornell. Just a hunch.

BEST ROCK SONG: “Waiting on a War,” Foo Fighters.

BEST ROCK ALBUM: “No One Sings Like You Anymore, Vol. 1,” Chris Cornell.

