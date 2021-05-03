'Disney Princess -- The Concert' to enchant the Orpheum Theatre

SIOUX CITY -- "Disney Princess -- The Concert" will be coming to the Orpheum Theatre, 528 Pierce St., on Dec. 4.

"Be our guest" as Broadway’s Belle, Cinderella, Jasmine and Anna celebrate all the Disney princesses in an unforgettable evening of story, animation and song. Tony nominees Susan Egan and Laura Osnes, Grammy nominee Courtney Reed and rising star Aisha Jackson join forces alongside their magical music director, Benjamin Rauhala, and their enchanting prince, Adam J. Levy.

Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at the Primebank Box Office at the Tyson Events Center, by calling 712-279-4850 or online at OrpheumLive.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.