 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
spotlight

Dolly Parton receives $100 million as recipient of Bezos Courage and Civility Award

  • 0

CNN entertainment reporter Chloe Melas asks Amazon.com founder Jeff Bezos and his longtime partner Lauren Sanchez why they chose country music star Dolly Parton as the latest Bezos Courage and Civility Award recipient.

Dolly Parton is the latest recipient of the Bezos Courage and Civility Award.

"Jeff [Bezos] and I are so proud to share that we have a new Bezos Courage and Civility Award winner — a woman who gives with her heart and leads with love and compassion in every aspect of her work," Bezos' longtime partner, Lauren Sanchez, posted on Instagram alongside a video of their speech Friday before awarding the grant to the country music legend. "We can't wait to see all the good that you're going to do with this $100 million award, @DollyParton."

Keep scrolling for a photo gallery of Dolly Parton through the years

Parton is also known for her philanthropy. During the Covid-19 pandemic, Parton donated $1 million to Vanderbilt University Medical Center's vaccine research efforts. It was partly used to fund Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine.

People are also reading…

She said in an interview at the time with BBC's "The One Show," that she felt "honored and proud."

"I just felt so proud to have been part of that little seed money that will hopefully grow into something great and help to heal this world," she said. "I'm a very proud girl today to know I had anything at all to do with something that's going to help us through this crazy pandemic."

2022 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony - Arrivals

Dolly Parton arrives at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. 

In 1988, Parton established the Dollywood Foundation, and eventually The Imagination Library, a program that helps children across the world access books.

Among her philanthropic efforts in her home state of Tennessee, Parton also created the Dolly Parton Scholarship, which provides $15,000 to recipients towards a college education.

Last year, Bezos awarded $100 million each to CNN contributor Van Jones and chef José Andrés.

Bezos, the founder and former head of Amazon.com, said at a press conference at the time that the grant had no string attached.

"They can give it all to their own charity," Bezos said last year. "Or they can share the wealth. It is up to them."

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Luke Combs tops CMA Awards; Loretta Lynn, Lewis honored

Luke Combs tops CMA Awards; Loretta Lynn, Lewis honored

Luke Combs is the winner of the Country Music Association Awards' coveted entertainer of the year trophy. Combs thanked the country music community for making his dreams come true. It was the second time in a row he won the show's top honor, and he also won won album of the year for “Growin' Up.” Wednesday's show in Nashville, Tennessee, opened with Carrie Underwood, Miranda Lambert and Reba McEntire playing tribute to the late country queen Loretta Lynn. The superstar trio performed a medley of Lynn’s hits including “You Ain’t Woman Enough,” “Don’t Come Home A-Drinkin’” and “Coal Miner’s Daughter.” Leading nominee Lainey Wilson took home two trophies and Alan Jackson accepted the Lifetime Achievement Award.

Watch Now: Related Video

Quavo remembered nephew Takeoff as 'our angel'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News