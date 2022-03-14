Dolly Parton says no to Rock & Roll Hall of Fame: ‘I must respectfully bow out’

Country music legend Dolly Parton is appreciative of being nominated for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, but she has told the committee she does not deserve to be inducted.

In a tweet on Monday, Parton said she is removing herself from consideration into the illustrious hall of fame.

“Even though I am extremely flattered and grateful to be nominated for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, I don’t feel I have earned that right,” she said in the tweet. “I really do not want votes to be split because of me, so I must respectfully bow out.”

This year’s nominees for the honor include Eminem, Dionne Warwick, Carly Simon, Judas Priest, Duran Duran, Pat Benatar and Lionel Richie.

While the nominees aren’t solely in the rock ’n’ roll genre, Parton appears motivated to release an album in the category to help her case.

“I do hope that the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame will understand and be willing to consider me again — if I’m ever worthy,” she said. “This has, however, inspired me to put out a hopefully great rock ‘n’ roll album at some point in the future, which I have always wanted to do! My husband is a total rock ‘n’ roll freak, and has always encouraged me to do one.”

