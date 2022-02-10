 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dolly Parton's theme park will soon pay for employees to go to college

'Vanity Fair' reports Herschend Enterprises, the operating partner behind many of Dolly Parton's endeavors announced it will pay for 100% of tuition, books and fees for any host who wishes to further their education.

Leave it to Dolly Parton to deliver the good news of the day.

The legendary singer's theme park, Dollywood, will begin paying full college tuition for all employees who choose to go. The company will also cover miscellaneous fees and textbooks.

The education perk is available to employees starting on their very first day of work and will be available to all seasonal, part-time and full-time employees. This tuition coverage starts on February 24.

Dollywood has a reputation for caring for employees. Along with the new tuition benefit, employees receive access to the Dollywood Family Healthcare Center and are provided free meals for every working shift. There are also apprentice and leadership training programs.

The park also pays a portion of child care costs for employees who need child care while they work.

Dolly Parton, performing here in October, will soon offer college tuition reimbursement for employees of her theme park. 

