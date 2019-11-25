Doobie Brothers to bring their 50th anniversary tour to Tyson Events Center

SIOUX CITY -- The Doobie Brothers 50th Anniversary Tour will be coming Aug. 12, 2020, to the Tyson Events Center, 401 Gordon Drive.
Selling nearly 50 million albums worldwide, The Doobie Brothers -- featuring Michael McDonald, Tom Johnston, Pat Simmons and John McFee -- have had five Top Ten singles, 16 Top 40 hits, three multi-platinum albums, seven platinum albums, 14 gold albums and a rare diamond album (for their 1976 "Best of the Doobies").
You have free articles remaining.
Fans will hear such songs as "Listen to the Music," "Black Water" and "Taking It to the Streets."
Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Dec. 6 at the Primebank Box Office or online at TysonCenter.com.