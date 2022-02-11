Dordt University featuring two concerts at end of February

SIOUX CENTER -- In the last weekend of February, Siouxland music lovers will have the chance to catch not one but two concerts on the Dordt University campus.

At 1 p.m., on Saturday, Feb. 26, more than 100 honor student musicians, from seven states, will perform. According to a press release from the university, Dordt’s director of instrumental ensembles, Dr. Onsby C. Rose, will conduct the wind symphony while Dordt’s assistant director of instrumental ensembles, Dr. Allegra Fisher, will lead the symphonic band. The students, who come from as far away as Washington, were recommended by their own band directors and sent in video auditions.

To finish the night, Dordt's music department is featuring a jazz concert in the B.J. Haan Auditorium at 7:30 p.m. "Come for a relaxed evening of big band standards, pop tune covers, and newer works," the press release said. Those who can't make the jazz concert can stream it via Dordt.edu/livestream.

Jared McNett is an online editor and reporter for the Sioux City Journal. You can reach him at 712-293-4234 and follow him on Twitter @TwoHeadedBoy98.

