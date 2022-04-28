 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Dordt University Music Department closing out semester with trio of shows

  • 0

SIOUX CENTER -- Before the semester comes to a close, Dordt University's music department is hosting three concerts over the next week.

According to a press release, the slate starts with the Fourth Avenue Jazz concert held on Tuesday, May 3, at 8 p.m., in the B.J. Haan Auditorium. Then, on Friday, May 6, at 7:30 p.m., the same venue will play host to the Choral Ensembles Concert. Finally, the following night, also at 7:30 p.m., Dordt instrumental ensembles are performing the final concert of the year. 

For the last show, the press release states: "The concert will feature the Campus-Community Band, Chamber Orchestra, and Wind Symphony. They will be joined by guest conductor Maestro Michael Johner. Maestro Johner joins us from Rottenburg, Germany where he is the principal conductor of numerous ensembles."

The Friday event will include the Bella Voce women's chorus, the Dordt men's chorus, Chorale and the concert choir performing a mix of modern works, international tunes and faith songs. Tuesday night is all about jazz in its many forms.

People are also reading…

Dordt University logo

Jared McNett is an online editor and reporter for the Sioux City Journal. You can reach him at 712-293-4234 and follow him on Twitter @TwoHeadedBoy98.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Rob Kardashian testifies relationship with Blac Chyna wasn’t ‘real love,’ accuses her of abuse

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News