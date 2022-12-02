Dordt's choral ensembles to perform Dec. 9 concert

Sponsored by its music department, the concert will be performed by the Dordt University Chorale, Canons of Dordt, Bella Voce and Concert Choir.

At this event, the audience will hear sounds of the season from around the world. The program will include familiar and no-so-familiar sacred texts and tunes from Handel and Mendelssohn to living composers, as well as popular favorites. It will also include a song entitled "Fruitcake."