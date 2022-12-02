 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Dordt's choral ensembles to perform Dec. 9 concert

  • 0

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa -- A concert of Dordt University's choral ensemble will take place at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 9 at the B.J. Haan Auditorium, 700 Seventh St., SE.

Sponsored by its music department, the concert will be performed by the Dordt University Chorale, Canons of Dordt, Bella Voce and Concert Choir.

At this event, the audience will hear sounds of the season from around the world. The program will include familiar and no-so-familiar sacred texts and tunes from Handel and Mendelssohn to living composers, as well as popular favorites. It will also include a song entitled "Fruitcake."

Dordt University logo
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Brad William Henke has died at the age of 56

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News