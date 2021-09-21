Eagles will require proof of COVID vaccine or negative test for next week's Omaha show

People planning to attend The Eagles concert at the CHI Health Center Omaha on Sept. 28 will need to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID test at the doors.
It will be the first time since the pandemic began that vaccination or proof of a negative test will be required to attend an event in the CHI Health Center, said Kristyna Engdahl, director of communications for Metropolitan Entertainment and Convention Authority, which operates the venue.
Proof of vaccination means attendees will be asked to provide their vaccination card showing they are two weeks past their second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, or two weeks past their single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Proof of a negative test must be obtained within 48 hours of the show, Engdahl said. Those results can be presented as a printout or on the attendee's smartphones.
At-home test results will not be accepted, Engdahl said.
The decision to require proof was made at the request of the band and was not a MECA decision, Engdahl added. Country music star Blake Shelton did not require masks or proof of vaccination at his concert at the CHI Center on Aug. 18.
Performers James Taylor and Jackson Browne will require unvaccinated attendees at their Dec. 7 Omaha show to bring proof of a negative COVID-19 test. Vaccinated attendees will be required to show their vaccination card or another printed proof of vaccination.
In some Omaha music venues, masks are required at all shows while vaccination and negative test policies are the prerogative of the performer. At The Waiting Room Lounge, masks are required for entry and to order at the bar, according to the venue's website. At The Slowdown, attendees and staff are not required to wear masks if they are fully vaccinated. Those who are not fully vaccinated are required to wear a mask covering their nose and mouth to enter and move about the venue.
"It goes to show the procedure changes all of the time," Engdahl said, noting that some artists will base their decisions about requirements based on the location of the concert. "It's advantageous to have a level of flexibility to accommodate the artist. This has been going on for 18 months. Things can change daily, things can change hourly. We just roll with it."
The refund window for the show was Sept. 9-16. Those who test positive for COVID-19 within 48 hours of the show can receive a refund, Engdahl said. Those attendees who show up but refuse to abide by the COVID policies set by the tour will be denied admittance and will not be given refunds.
Because this is the first time the CHI Health Center has used this protocol, Engdahl encouraged concert attendees to arrive early. Doors open two hours early at 6 p.m.