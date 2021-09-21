Eagles will require proof of COVID vaccine or negative test for next week's Omaha show

In some Omaha music venues, masks are required at all shows while vaccination and negative test policies are the prerogative of the performer. At The Waiting Room Lounge, masks are required for entry and to order at the bar, according to the venue's website. At The Slowdown, attendees and staff are not required to wear masks if they are fully vaccinated. Those who are not fully vaccinated are required to wear a mask covering their nose and mouth to enter and move about the venue.

"It goes to show the procedure changes all of the time," Engdahl said, noting that some artists will base their decisions about requirements based on the location of the concert. "It's advantageous to have a level of flexibility to accommodate the artist. This has been going on for 18 months. Things can change daily, things can change hourly. We just roll with it."

The refund window for the show was Sept. 9-16. Those who test positive for COVID-19 within 48 hours of the show can receive a refund, Engdahl said. Those attendees who show up but refuse to abide by the COVID policies set by the tour will be denied admittance and will not be given refunds.