Eli Young Band will be part of "Raised on Country" tour that also features superstar Chris Young and up-and-coming country artist Matt Stell. The tour will be coming to the Tyson Events Center at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
SIOUX CITY -- When it comes to the recording industry, it is all about the song.
That's according to Mike Eli, guitarist and lead singer for the Grammy and Country Music Association Award-nominated Eli Young Band.
"A decade ago, albums were organic with music that contributed to a specific theme," the 38-year-old Tomball, Texas, native said. "Nowadays, consumers are paying for individual songs as oppose to complete albums."
"Songs can get dropped anytime while albums take time to produce," Eli said "Artists emphasize songs over albums simply because fans want to consume music as up-to-date as possible."
This is the business side of the University of North Texas talking. In most cases, the singer of such songs as "Love Ain't," "Crazy Girl" and "Even If It Breaks Your Heart," is proudly "old school."
"Growing up, country music was all I knew," Eli said. "And (legendary Southern country band) Alabama was my favorite."
Indeed, the Eli Young Band -- made up of Eli, James Young, Jon Jones and Chris Thompson -- is proud of its Texas-born roots. The band will be bringing a distinctive brand of Red Dirt Country when superstar Chris Young's "Raised on Country" tour to the Tyson Events Center, 401 Gordon Drive.
In addition to Chris Young and the Eli Young Band, the concert will also feature singer Matt Stell in a show that begins at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
You and your bandmates met as college students, right?
"Yes, we did. All of us played in bands when we younger. That continued in college. We'd hit the honky tonk circuit and college circuit on the weekends while attending classes (at the University of North Texas - Denton) and working regular jobs during the week."
"Oh, I had plenty of 'em. I worked for the college throughout my schooling. But I also worked for Citibank. I wouldn't call myself a debt collector. I was just that guy who encouraged you when you fell behind on your payment. I also working, overnight, unpacking shirts at a department store. I sometimes worked all three jobs at the same time plus picking up. When you're young, you didn't need sleep, I guess."
Were you dreaming of stardom when you were unpacking shirts?
Not exactly. None of us came from wealthy families and music, back then, was just a sidelines. We'd love to be able to make a living off of our music but we knew that would take time."
Seems like you hit at the time since Red Dirt Country was going mainstream.
"Well, no. There were folks like Jack Ingram. Pat Green and Robert Earl Keen who opened the door for Red Dirt Country. This made it easier for bands like ours."
I've also noticed that the Eli Young Band has a pretty diverse sound, wouldn't you say?
"That's true. Now, I grew up on country but my bandmates were influenced by pop music, 90s rock, even some Simon & Garfunkel. Working with this band has been an eye-opener for me. It allowed me to explore all types of music."
Who has been the biggest non-country influence on your music?
"I'd have to say Bruce Springsteen. When you talk about good, guitar-driven music, you can't top Springsteen."