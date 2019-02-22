SIOUX CITY -- Stop me if you heard this one: a young musical prodigy, with a stage dad, hits the big time. After years of prolific activity, he encounters a bit of a slump. He dies young and under mysterious circumstances, becoming an even bigger name after death.
Isn't this the trajectory of every "VH1: Behind the Music"?
It also reflects the life of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, one of the most influential composers of the classical era.
Writing his first composition at age 5, the Salzburg, Austria, native would go on to compose more than 600 works, including symphonies, concertos, operas, chamber music and choral music, before his death in 1791 at age 35.
The Sioux City Symphony Orchestra will present "The Amadeus Experience: A Journey of Mozart's Life Through Music," at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, at the Orpheum Theatre, 528 Pierce St.
Under the baton of conductor Ryan Haskins, the orchestra will perform such works as "Symphony No. 1 in E-Flat Major," "2 Minute for Orchestra," "Sinfonia Concetrante for 4 Solo Winds and Orchestra," "Piano Sonata in C minor," "Divertimento for String Trio in E-Flat Major" and "Symphony No. 41 in C Major 'Jupiter.'"
In addition, Haskins will take the audience on the journey of Mozart's life through dialogue and imagery as well as music.
"With this program, I wanted to do something that will satisfy the Mozart purists while also introducing them to something new," he said.
I guess you also wanted "The Amadeus Experience" to dispel some longstanding rumors, right?
Haskins: "That's correct. Since Mozart died so suddenly, theories began to circulate a short time after that. Was there something mysterious going on? Plus 'Amadeus' (Milos Forman's 1984 Oscar-winning biographical movie) brought awareness to the man while adding plenty of untruths into popular culture."
Well, what we do know is that Mozart was a child prodigy.
Haskins: "Yes, with major parental issues. His father (Leopold Mozart) discovered his son's talent and exploited it to a large extent. Constant work and constant travel caused Mozart to be ill. This, perhaps, led to his early death."
Yet, his legacy was great in his time as well as ever since.
Haskins: "Mozart's work inspired everyone from Beethoven to Bach to today's classical composers."
Still, people think the real-life Mozart was like the movie version (played by Tom Hulce in the movie).
Haskins: "The movie presented Mozart almost as if he was crazy. There's no evidence to suggest that. In reality, he was probably somebody who was a bit awkward. His life was music at a very young age and that probably affected him as a person."
In some ways, Mozart was one of the first known-by-name musicians, right?
Haskins: "Although he was terrible with money, Mozart was the first freelance musician who wanted audiences to pay a subscription to hear him play. He was a genius, an innovator and someone who was incredibly human. That's what I want audiences to take away from 'The Amadeus Experience.'"