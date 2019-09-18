A former English and social science teacher, Kevin Doe was give the role of "Buddy" -- based on Buddy Holly -- in the national production of "We Will Rock You." Utilizing songs made famous by Queen, this jukebox musical will be performed at 7 p.m. Sunday at the Orpheum Theatre.
SIOUX CITY -- Kevin Doe's former students were shocked when they discovered that their English, English-as-a-second-language and social science teacher had a secret identity.
"The kids thought I was just a nerdy instructor," he said with a laugh. "Little did they know I was also a rock star."
Doe isn't kidding.
He is one of the cast members of "We Will Rock You," a stage show based on the music of the legendary British rock band Queen. Featuring such seminal songs as "We Are the Champions," "Under Pressure" and "Someone to Love," the musical will be presented at 7 p.m. Sunday at the Orpheum Theatre, 528 Pierce St.
"Because of (the Oscar-winning movie) 'Bohemian Rhapsody,' the music of Queen is back and I couldn't be happier," Doe explained. "I've always been a fan of their music."
But unlike "Bohemian Rhapsody," this stage show isn't simply a retelling of the life of Queen's late frontman, Freddie Mercury. Instead, "We Will Rock You," which features a book by British comedian Ben Elton, takes place in an oddly Orwellian world 300 years in the future where musical instruments are forbidden and rock music is completely unknown.
"The show is very timely because it is all about self-identity and not being afraid to stand out," Doe, whose character of "Buddy" is loosely based on Buddy Holly, said.
Doe never minded standing out. Indeed, he regularly participated in stage productions in his native Toronto, Canada. That is, when it didn't interfere with his regular job as an occasional (substitute) teacher for a prep school before landing a full-time teaching gig with the Toronto School District in January 2018.
The new Orpheum Theatre opened Dec. 19, 1927. The theatre included vaudeville acts, such as a comedy acrobatic act and singer Frank Richardson. Ticket prices in 1927 were 50 cents for adults in the main floor seating and 35 cents for balcony seats. Children were charged 15 cents.
The Sioux City Symphony performs along with the Siouxland Master Chorale, the Morningside College Chorale and the Briar Cliff University Singers during the grand opening of the Orpheum Theatre on Sept. 15, 2001.
"Fluffy" (aka stand-up comic Gabriel Iglesias) actually was there. Theater technician Joe Mahaney II talks in 2016 about some of the celebrities who have signed the backstage wall at the Orpheum Theatre in Sioux City.
The seven-story structure, at 528 Pierce St., was built for $1.27 million in 1927 as a vaudeville and movie palace. After years of neglect, this architectural treasure was brought back to life in 2001 and is now a performing arts center and home to the Mighty Wurlitzer Organ.
An audience assembles for a panel discussion held in conjunction with the 25th anniversary of the United Airlines flight 232 crash in Sioux City, at the Orpheum Theatre in Sioux City, Iowa on Friday, July 18, 2014. (Dawn J. Sagert, Sioux City Journal)
"I love old theaters with plenty of character," he explained. "They're so much fun."
Indeed, Doe said he's fond of downtown districts in general.
"I enjoy eating at local restaurants and checking out local art galleries," he said. "I've been hearing good things about Sioux City."
Plus Doe has been hearing good news about his former teaching job.
"I took a year off to tour with 'We Will Rock You,' but they told me that my job will be available in the fall of 2020," he said.
Right now, Doe is weighing his options.
"I may go back to teaching or I might keep going with this show," he said with a chuckle. "Now that I have experience with the music of Queen, (founding member) Brian May might ask me to tour with the band whenever (current Queen frontman and former 'American Idol' finalist) Adam Lambert is busy."
After all, Doe might need to keep his secret alter ego as a rock star for a little bit longer.
