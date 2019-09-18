Secrets of a rock star from Kevin Doe

FAVORITE QUEEN SONG: "Under Pressure"

FAVORITE ROCK STAR PERK: "Our entire company travels on a tour bus. Guess that's the biggest perk. What's more indulgent than traveling the country on a big, spacious bus?"

GO BIG OR GO HOME: "The best part of 'We Will Rock You' is when (cast members) move from the stage while singing and dancing with the audience. We go all out and so does the audience. It's impossible to be timid when you're performing 'We are the Champions.'"