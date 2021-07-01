'Fortunate Son' John Fogerty to headline second night of Saturday in the Park

SIOUX CITY -- John Fogerty's "My 50 Year Trip" tour will always have an asterisk.
That's because the well-received tour -- which began in 2019 to coincide with the 50th anniversary of Woodstock as well as the 1969 release of such Fogerty-penned hits as "Proud Mary" and "Bad Moon Rising" -- was canceled, last year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
However, Fogerty didn't take time off. Instead, the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer released "Fogerty's Factory," an album filled with such iconic tunes as "Have You Ever Seen The Rain?" and "Long As I Can See the Light."
Accompanying the former Creedence Clearwater Revival (CCR) front man on this recently released album were his sons Shane and Tyler as well as his daughter Kelsy.
"It used to be a sign of rebellion for a young person to make a rock and roll record," Fogerty said with a chuckle. "I'm beginning to rethink that. It's not hard for a 26-year-old to release an album. When you're a 76-year-old who is releasing an album? Now, that's being a rebel."
Fogerty's rocker rebellion will likely continue since he's the headliner for the 30th Saturday in the Park (SITP), at Grandview Park on Saturday.
Much like Fogerty's "My 50 Year Trip" tour, last year's SITP was canceled due to COVID concerns. With a few safeguards in place, Siouxland's biggest summertime music festival will be making a comeback.
Saturday's Main Stage entertainment begins with Sioux City-based indie faves Ultra Violet Fever hitting the bandshell at 2:05 p.m., followed by CTA, featuring former Chicago drummer Danny Seraphine, at 3 p.m. Acclaimed singer-songwriter Valerie June will present an eclectic set at 5 p.m., while New Orleans' Trombone Shorty will bring some "Big Easy" sounds at 6:30 p.m.
At 9 p.m., Fogerty will be playing hits from his days with CCR as well as music from his own successful career as a solo artist.
Indeed, SITP will be one of one of his first post-COVID gigs.
"I'm not yet comfortable in a football stadium yet," Fogerty said, "but the (Grandview Park) Bandshell will be perfect."
Saturday's Abe Stage entertainment promises to be as exciting as the Main Stage.
The Sioux City Conservatory of Music will kick off at the Abe at 2 p.m., followed by Omaha hip-hopper Mr. Bomb at 3 p.m., and alternative rockers Glue at 4:15 p.m. Sioux City-based rapper Psychedelic Sidekick will continue the energy at 5:15 p.m., followed by D.A.D., a duo of dads-turned-rappers, at 6:15 p.m. Yung Gravy, aka Matthew Raymond Hauri, will continue the hip-hop beat at 7:45 p.m.
At 9 p.m., Waka Flocka Flame, one of the biggest breakout rappers of the early 2010s, will be headlining the Abe Stage with such hits as "O Let's Do It," "Hard in da Paint" and "No Hands."
The Des Moines-based Kill OG will finish the night off with some EDM at 10:15 p.m.
Saturday in the Park is much more than just music. Food vendors, a Kid's Zone and an Arts Alley will all be back. So will fireworks, which are slated to take place at the conclusion of Fogerty's song set.
But rest assured, Fogerty is in no hurry to call it a night.
"I'll retire when I can't perform the way I want to perform," he said. "The time hasn't come yet."
For a complete listing of SITP's events, go to saturdayinthepark.com. For extended coverage of this year's festival, check back with siouxcityjournal.com for online updates.