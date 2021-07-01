'Fortunate Son' John Fogerty to headline second night of Saturday in the Park

SIOUX CITY -- John Fogerty's "My 50 Year Trip" tour will always have an asterisk.

That's because the well-received tour -- which began in 2019 to coincide with the 50th anniversary of Woodstock as well as the 1969 release of such Fogerty-penned hits as "Proud Mary" and "Bad Moon Rising" -- was canceled, last year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, Fogerty didn't take time off. Instead, the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer released "Fogerty's Factory," an album filled with such iconic tunes as "Have You Ever Seen The Rain?" and "Long As I Can See the Light."

Accompanying the former Creedence Clearwater Revival (CCR) front man on this recently released album were his sons Shane and Tyler as well as his daughter Kelsy.

"It used to be a sign of rebellion for a young person to make a rock and roll record," Fogerty said with a chuckle. "I'm beginning to rethink that. It's not hard for a 26-year-old to release an album. When you're a 76-year-old who is releasing an album? Now, that's being a rebel."

Fogerty's rocker rebellion will likely continue since he's the headliner for the 30th Saturday in the Park (SITP), at Grandview Park on Saturday.