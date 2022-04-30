From the Archives: Life is a twisting road for Grammy winner Naomi Judd

It took a major turn when Judd conquered Hepatitis C and regained control of her life.

Before, she says, "I had all the attributes of a notorious people pleaser." During The Judds' farewell tour, she felt obligated to greet as many people as possible. She was exhausted, of course, but felt it was something she had to do.

"These people had breast cancer, AIDS, heart disease and diabetes and they just wanted to come on the bus and hang with me. They wanted to plunk their heads on my shoulder and have me cheer their ills. Well, Wynonna Judd locked the bus door, unzipped my costume, pulled my high heels off and said, 'Get into bed. Now.' And for the first time, I realized, I didn't have the energy to greet those people. I had to think about me. She taught me how to say, 'No.'"

Those life lessons -- chronicled in such books as "Naomi's Guide to Aging Gracefully," her latest -- show what a huge journey Judd and her daughters have been on.

Big epiphanies, as she calls them, have come at several junctures.

"I didn't set out to be unmarried and pregnant at 17," she says. "I didn't set out to be a single, divorced working mom. I didn't set out to be in dead end jobs, on welfare or in a deadly domestic violence relationship with an ex-con who almost killed me." That's just the way life happened. The good stuff -- the Grammys, the sold-out tours, the two successful daughters? That's part of Judd's story, too.

Look at those successful music years, Judd says, and you see a metaphor for her life. "I sang harmony. That's where I was supposed to be. If I try to bolster and enhance, support and complete her shining efforts, that's when I feel complete. It's not about me. It's never about me."

Her daughters' success in the entertainment industry? That's their journey, she says. "Being their mother is my greatest accomplishment. I didn't push." Instead, she provided opportunity.