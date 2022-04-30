From the Archives: Life is a twisting road for Grammy winner Naomi Judd

Ashley Judd's a regular on the cover of fashion magazines. Wynonna gets her space on women's magazines. And mom?
"I'm on the cover of the AARP magazine," Naomi Judd says proudly. "They call me the face of the Boomer generation."
Forget all that baloney about 60 being the new 50 or the new 40, Judd says. "This is the new 60...and I love it."
Get her started and the six-time Grammy winner, author and television talk show host will offer up more words of wisdom than a shaman. "I'm not a human being," she says. "I'm a human doing." Or "You'll find energy vampires everywhere. You can't control the world but you can change your reaction."
Get the picture? Words she once put in songs now come out in conversation and, at 61, Judd says, life is wonderful.
It took a major turn when Judd conquered Hepatitis C and regained control of her life.
Before, she says, "I had all the attributes of a notorious people pleaser." During The Judds' farewell tour, she felt obligated to greet as many people as possible. She was exhausted, of course, but felt it was something she had to do.
"These people had breast cancer, AIDS, heart disease and diabetes and they just wanted to come on the bus and hang with me. They wanted to plunk their heads on my shoulder and have me cheer their ills. Well, Wynonna Judd locked the bus door, unzipped my costume, pulled my high heels off and said, 'Get into bed. Now.' And for the first time, I realized, I didn't have the energy to greet those people. I had to think about me. She taught me how to say, 'No.'"
Those life lessons -- chronicled in such books as "Naomi's Guide to Aging Gracefully," her latest -- show what a huge journey Judd and her daughters have been on.
Big epiphanies, as she calls them, have come at several junctures.
"I didn't set out to be unmarried and pregnant at 17," she says. "I didn't set out to be a single, divorced working mom. I didn't set out to be in dead end jobs, on welfare or in a deadly domestic violence relationship with an ex-con who almost killed me." That's just the way life happened. The good stuff -- the Grammys, the sold-out tours, the two successful daughters? That's part of Judd's story, too.
Look at those successful music years, Judd says, and you see a metaphor for her life. "I sang harmony. That's where I was supposed to be. If I try to bolster and enhance, support and complete her shining efforts, that's when I feel complete. It's not about me. It's never about me."
Her daughters' success in the entertainment industry? That's their journey, she says. "Being their mother is my greatest accomplishment. I didn't push." Instead, she provided opportunity.
"One of the biggest mistakes parents make is they think, 'They have our genes. They lived under our roof. We fed their bellies and plugged in their hot rollers. They have the same sense of reality.' But they don't. I recognize my two girls have completely different realities than me. I crawled over broken glass all my life. I've had to do everything myself. But they've had different lives. Even when we talk about shared memories, we all have different versions.
"I never said, 'Why can't you be like that Ronstadt girl down the street?' I think I've taught the girls the deepest source of their identity is God. If you teach them that their birthright is they're extra special and unique, the world is theirs."
Even now, when Wynonna is in the midst of a divorce, Judd doesn't push, pommel or persuade. "I'm not going to give them advice or manipulate them. But I can wait and say, 'Are you open to a suggestion?'"
Today, Judd says, Wynonna is doing well -- despite tabloid reports about her soon-to-be ex-husband. "She had supper last night in Honolulu with Dog the Bounty Hunter and Beth. Wy's struggling...but you have to realize it's not what happens to us. It's what we choose to do with it. Change is inevitable. Growth is optional. We have choices."
Judd has had many over the course of her life. At 22, she says, she was living in "Hollyweird" with two young children and a man was stalking her. In order to restore order, "I had to get out of there. I also recognized that life is about figuring out what doesn't work. I had hit a personal Ground Zero." Judd took her daughters "to a mountaintop" for a year. They didn't have television or a telephone. "I handed Ashley books and Wynonna a guitar."
Eventually, the mother/daughter actor was born. They topped the country music charts. They toured the world. They won every award possible. And then Judd was diagnosed with Hepatitis C and her idyllic life seemed like it was about to end.
Instead, Judd drew on her experience as a nurse, did extensive research and found a way to be healed. Positive thinking was part of it, she says.
"I'm so fascinated by the brain and how our moods affect us and how we can control our thoughts."
Now "radiantly healthy," the motivational speaker says she still struggles with those energy vampires who try to drag her down.
"I was on the bus with Wynonna and we were going to Florida to do a concert. I've pretty much been an idealistic, positive think but that day my mood ring was cloudy. She knew an old classmate was going to come to our show that night. This woman had negative energy and I was letting her bring me down. Wynonna came back with her hands dramatically placed on her hips and said, 'Mother, why do you do this? You have to distance yourself for self-preservation.'"
Wynonna was right -- and Naomi realized she had to let go of those things and those people who were dragging her down. "The sanity you save is your own."
That inner "people pleaser" understood it was OK to say "no," to take time for herself and to purge her life of those vampires.
Now, on her farm in Tennessee, Judd leaves a quiet, simple life. Frequently, she'll have "whatever happens days." She gets into flannel pajamas and flannel sheets, "sleeps 'til your inner clock wakes you up" and makes a point to visit with people who don't drain her energy.
"You need to have blank spaces in your daytimer," she advises. "You need to spend time in silence and solitude. Instead of emotionally draining days, you need 'hallelujah' days."
Occasionally, Judd with appear with Wynonna in concert. But they're on different journeys and mom has no need to climb old mountains.
A return to music full time? "Why?" Judd asks. "I'm at a different place in my life now."