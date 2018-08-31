1. Why did you choose the name The Offspring?

2. Tell me more about what the punk scene was like back then in California. I imagine it was still very political in nature, so tell me more about some of the politics of it and some of the things you saw back then.

3. Would you attribute Dead Kennedys and Black Flag as influences, then?

4. Do you think punk is meant to be mainstream, as much of your music has become over the years? Do you think it’s meant to be more underground, not played on the radio?

I don’t know how to say whether or not we are punk rock anymore, I think we still have a lot of that with what we do, but we’ve also kind of grown beyond that and most of our friends in the bands we came up with have also done that, started off kind of punk rock clubs being a little bit more dangerous. Certainly now when we go out and play with Bad Religion and Pennywise, it’s not really the same danger zone that it was in the ‘80s.

5. Speaking of the danger element, I read somewhere that you were stabbed at a performance in 1989? What happened?

I got stabbed. We were playing a benefit concert for an anti-nuclear organization, and some skinheads showed up and they didn’t like the peace punk bands that were playing. I saw this brawl happening at the door and I went up to stop the fight, and some guy jumped in. I thought he hit me with a pipe, but it turns out that it was a knife and he stabbed me in the shoulder. I was wearing a pretty good thick leather jacket so he missed all the tendons and everything. It was just a bloody gash. No big deal, it healed up quickly.

6. Did you deal with a lot of skinheads back then? Is that still a problem to today?

Yeah, there was always skinheads in the scene. There still is to some extent. I think they get attracted to the violent, aggressive aspect of punk rock, so there always has been. I think it draws a few but it also draws gangs. There was a lot of gang elements, especially throughout the early ‘80s.

7. What were some of your reactions to that? What were some of the things you do to prevent some of these riots happening?

For the most part, you just tried to not get in their way. Most of the gangs went after the other gangs. I liked the music. I did like getting in the slam pit and bouncing around, and I liked the danger aspect of punk rock shows as kind of exciting. But at the same time, I had no beef with any of those people. I wasn’t a big fan of the skinheads, but getting in a fight with them isn’t going to change their mind at all. Those were the ones that I despise the most. The rest of the gangs, they were just doing their own thing and I just never got in their way. They would usually just tangle with other gangs. You knew who they were, you saw them, you could tell and they would all post up in different corners from time to time. We would just stay away from them and try not to smile and just get out of their way, try not to make eye contact.

8. Do you stay political at all still with your music, or do you avoid talking about it or being a little active in it?

We try to ask questions. We don’t really want to get out there and try to tell people what to think. That seems a little arrogant to us. We love the Dead Kennedys, we loved what they sang about. But a lot of times they would just go way over the top with their messages to make a point and put a little tongue and cheek humor into the point they were making. So we appreciate that. We don’t want to tell anyone how to live, we would much rather ask questions when we’re talking about politics and things that are happening in the world.